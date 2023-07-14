Leeds news you can trust since 1890
'Puts his body on the line': Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith pays tribute to milestone man Ash Handley

Leeds Rhinos’ longest-serving player could achieve two major milestones in Friday’s homegame against Hull KR.
By Peter Smith
Published 14th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

It will be Ash Handley’s 200th career appearance and he is one try away from a century in Betfred Super League.

Handley made his Rhinos debut in August, 2014 and has played 185 times for his home city club as well as 11 games on dual-registration at Featherstone Rovers, twice for England and once with England Knights.

Ash Handley scored his 99th Super League try during Rhinos' win at Salford last Sunday. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.Ash Handley scored his 99th Super League try during Rhinos' win at Salford last Sunday. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
Paying tribute to the 27-year-old winger, Rhinos coach Rohan Smith said: “In my time here, Ash has been a competitor.

“He puts his body on the line. “He is a quality finisher, but he rolls up his sleeves and starts sets out of the corner with the same vigour he tries to score his tries.

“He is a good player and a good person around the group. He is team-oriented, he certainly plays for the badge on the front of his shirt more than the name on the back.”

