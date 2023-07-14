'Puts his body on the line': Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith pays tribute to milestone man Ash Handley
It will be Ash Handley’s 200th career appearance and he is one try away from a century in Betfred Super League.
Handley made his Rhinos debut in August, 2014 and has played 185 times for his home city club as well as 11 games on dual-registration at Featherstone Rovers, twice for England and once with England Knights.
Paying tribute to the 27-year-old winger, Rhinos coach Rohan Smith said: “In my time here, Ash has been a competitor.
“He puts his body on the line. “He is a quality finisher, but he rolls up his sleeves and starts sets out of the corner with the same vigour he tries to score his tries.
“He is a good player and a good person around the group. He is team-oriented, he certainly plays for the badge on the front of his shirt more than the name on the back.”