Hall - now of Hull KR - and Salford Red Devils’ Watkins lined up together for the first time since 2018 when England crushed Fiji 50-0 in their final World Cup warm-up game.

Both ex-Leeds men were among the try scorers and Hall said: “It was funny on the first day [in camp]. We gave each other the old nod and ‘hello again’.

“I am proud of what I have done and proud of him as well because he has had a turbulent time - another knee injury, switching clubs just like I have done.

Ryan Hall touches down in England's win over Fiji. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I think he has done pretty much the same story as I have - gone to Australia, got injured and he has come back and is playing really well now for his club.”

This will be Hall’s third World Cup, but he is lagging behind Catalans Dragons’ Leeds-born hooker Michael McIlorum.

“Micky Mac has played in four, but it is something I am really proud of, being back in the fold again” Hall said. “I dare say it is my last hurrah at the World Cup.

Kallum Watkins celebrates scoring for England against Fiji. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Never say never, but I’ll be 38 the next time it comes around so I don’t think I’ll be playing in that World Cup, but I am really proud to be in this one and proud, where I’ve come from in the last couple of years, to get selected.”

Hall turned up for the first day of England’s camp with a blond hairstyle, which he confirmed is a “World Cup thing”.

He said: “I am back on home soil in a World Cup, so why not? I haven’t done it for a few years so I thought I’d look young again! I didn’t do it last time [in 2017] - I thought I’d grown past it.

