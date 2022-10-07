Dominic Young dives in to score Ebgland's first try in their big win over Fiji at Salford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Super League sponsors Betfred issued an apology during the week after Young’s England credentials were questioned in an interview on their social media channel.

The former Huddersfield Giants wing now plays in the NRL for Newcastle Knights and his brother Alex is in Jamaica’s World Cup squad, having qualified through his heritage.

Dom could have made a similar decision, but was born in Dewsbury and it would clearly be nonsense to suggest he shouldn’t be playing for England, both in terms of his background and his ability.

Coach Shaun Wane will certainly be happy with the giant three-quarter’s commitment after a fine first appearance for his country.

Young’s strong running was an eye-catching feature of England’s performance, particularly in the first half and as well as scoring the opening try, he provided the final pass for two others.

England lost to Italy at Salford in their warm-up match for the 2013 World Cup, but there was never any danger of Fiji causing similar embarrassment, despite a relatively competitive opening quarter.

The hosts had some defending to do and led only 10-0 approaching the break, but three tries in the final seven minutes of the first half powered them into a 28-0 lead.

They added 18 more points in the opening 14 minutes of the second period, in dreadful conditions, before a succession of changes disrupted their rhythm.

Wane, though, could be highly satisfied with his side’s performance and the way some new faces slotted in.

Young was one of five the World Cup squad playing for England for the first time, the others being Herbie Farnsworth, Marc Sneyd, Andy Ackers and Victor Radley.

Radley was born in Australia, but qualifies for England through his father, who is originally from Sheffield and has undoubted star quality, having won back-to-back NRL titles with Sydney Roosters in 2018 and 2019.

Playing at loose-forward, he had some classy touches and Salford duo Ackers and Sneyd also did well, the latter scoring a debut try and Sneyd setting up two with kicks as well as landing seven conversions from eight attempts, though Farnworth, the Brisbane Broncos centre, looked shaky at times.

If anything, Wane might have wanted a tougher test. Semi-finalists in each of the past three tournaments, Fiji are in the same group as holders Australia and will be expected to progress through to the knockout stages at the expense of Scotland and Italy.

They will need to improve, though they faced England without their three NRL Grand Finalists, Apisai Koroisau, Viliame Kikau and Maika Sivo and looked like a team still at the getting to know each other stage

The Bati got into good positions at times, but lacked a final play, struggled to come to terms with the wet conditions and never really looked like scoring.

Fiji’s backroom staff included former Featherstone Rovers coaches Brian McDermott and James Webster, the latter being drafted in at the last minute after Dave Furner, who had a brief spell in charge of Leeds Rhinos in 2018, was unable to make the trip.

Young broke the deadlock after 15 minutes, diving over at the corner from a long pass by Jack Welsby.

Ackers grabbed the second, swooping over from close to the line on 24 minutes following an excellent offload by Luke Thompson.

Young, who had missed a chance in the opening moments when he knocked on at the corner, provided the final pass for back-to-back tries in the final minutes of the half.

The first of those went to yet another Salford man, Kallum Watkins, who took Young’s offload just before the winger was crashed into touch from Welsby’s pass.

In the next set, quick hands by Watkins and Mike McMeeken sent Young rampaging clear and George Williams, captaining England in Sam Tomkins’ absence, was in support to score.

Those tries came on 33 and 36 minutes and there was still time for the hosts to add another; Sneyd’s kick to the left was spilled by Josh Wong under pressure from Farnworth and Joe Batchelor, who touched down.

Sneyd’s boot created England’s sixth try five minutes into the second period, the scrum-half grubbering behind the line for Thompson to touch down.

McMeeken, Catalans Dragons’ ex-Castleford Tigers forward, went over from first receiver close to the line soon afterwards and then Mike Cooper powered in, but the game stagnated after that.

If 21-year-old Young is one extreme, Ryan Hall is the other. The 34-year-old’s performances for Hull KR have earned him an England recall and he slid over to bring the half-century up five minutes from time, the conversion attempt being missed by Harry Smith.

England: Welsby, Young, Watkins, Farnworth, Hall, Williams, Sneyd, Hill, Ackers, Cooper, Whiterhead, McMeeken, Radley. Subs Marshall, Powell, Thompson, Burgers, McIlorum, Batchelor, Smith.

Fiji: Naiqama, Qareqare, Ravalawa, Valemei, Vulikijpani, Moceidreke, Wakeham, Vuniyayawa, Tagiuma, Kamikamica, Miller, Seci, Liolevave, Ratuvakacereivalu, Nakubuwai, Sadrugu, Masima, Wong, Lumelume, Taira.

Referee: Jack Smith (Wigan).

