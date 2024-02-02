Leeds Rhinos youngster faces long ban as rival Super League club hit by suspension to key player

Huddersfield Giants' Tui Lolohea. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Rhinos academy player Joe Diskin, son of former Grand Final winner Matt Diskin, will appear before a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday. He was charged by the RFL’s match review panel with grade E head contact in last weekend’s academy warm-up game against Bradford Bulls.

Diskin faces a ban of four-six matches if found guilty. The RFL have implemented a pre-season amnesty on grade A-D high tackles, but that does not apply for grade E or F offences or to competitive games.

Huddersfield Giants’ Tui Lolohea, who played for Leeds in 2019, was handed a two-match penalty notice and £250 fine after being accused of grade D dangerous contact in last weekend’s pre-season win over London Broncos. The suspension will come into effect next week, but Giants have the option to appeal.

An already-arranged pre-season match next weekend will count towards Lolohea’s suspension, meaning he will be available for Betfred Super League round two. Teammate Leroy Cudjoe won’t miss any competitive games after being handed a one-match penalty notice for a grade C dangerous throw/lift.

Hunslet ARLFC’s Ethan O’Hanlon and Mikey Waite are set to miss next weekend’s Challenge Cup tie at Lock Lane. O’Hanlon was handed a two-match penalty notice after being charged with a grade D dangerous throw/lift during last Saturday’s second round win over Fryston Warriors and Waite received a similar ban for a grade D butt.

Teammate Jack Render escaped a ban for grade A disputing a decision in the same game. Lock Lane’s Jordan Siddons received two-match ban for grade D high contact. Ryan Wilson (West Hull) and Jake Williams (Orrell St James) were handed the same punishment.

