Players from Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers & Hunslet set for international duty in West Yorkshire Tests

Players from Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Hunslet RLFC will be involved in two separate internationals being played in Featherstone tomorrow (Saturday).

Rhinos’ Grace Field and Kaiya Glynn have been named in the Scotland women’s squad to face Jamaica at Featherstone Lions’ Millpond base (noon). Chevelle Clarke, of Leeds Beckett University, is on duty for Jamaica.

Two hours later, Ireland men take on Wales at Millennium Stadium, home ground of Featherstone Rovers. The full international, for world ranking points, is a rematch of last weekend’s clash which Wales won 24-0 in Neath.

Leeds Rhinos' Kaiya Glynn, seen in action against Warrington Wolves, is in Scotland's squad to face Jamaica in Featherstone on Sunday. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Wales’ squad includes Tigers academy and reserves back-rower Sam Grice, alongside winger Lloyd McEwan-Peters, who joined Hunslet this year from Keighley Cougars. Both featured in last Saturday’s game, with McEwan-Peters scoring the opening try. Ireland are coached by Featherstone assistant-boss Ged Corcoran.

Jamaica women: from: Kaya-Jo Laing, Maica Laing, Rose Johnson, (Brontie Barbarians), Eleanor Trezise (Cardiff Demons), Alexsis Smith (Crossfields), Natalia Laing, Hannah McPherson, (Halifax Panthers), Sienna Mcpherson (Huddersfield Giants), Elyse Royal (Illingworth), Chevelle Clarke, (Leeds Beckett University), Emily Bell, Gianne Noble-Cunningham, (London Broncos), Rhys Morgan, Darcey Price, (Oldham Ladies), Starla Lawrence-Tulloch (Rochdale Hornets), Danielle Jordan, Makeda Lewis, Micha Newman, Sophie Robinson, Tian Simms, Tahnika Talbot, Alivia Tulloch, Taneisha Whalley (unattached).

Scotland women: Nicole Stewart, Megan Mayhew-Beach (Barrow Raiders), Raph Aquilina, Enya Lackie, Robyn Price (Bristol Golden Ferns), Grace Field, Kaiya Glynn (Leeds Rhinos), Rebecca Smart, Sarah Smart (London Broncos), Stephanie Gray (Salford Red Devils), Betti Ginnelly (Stewartry Sirens), Ciorstaidh Ainsworth (Stirling County), Georgia Briggs, Morgan Pearson, Emma Welsford (Swinton Lionesses), Isabel Glover (Thatto Heath), Evie Tonkin, Rebecca White (Workington Town), Cerys Gregory (York Valkyrie).

Wales men: Sam Grice (Castleford Tigers), Connor Davies, Owen Restall (Halifax Panthers), Charlie Newton (Huddersfield Giants), Lloyd McEwan-Peters (Hunslet), Denive Balmforth, Charlie Thomas (Hull FC), Curtis Davies, Huw Worthington, Matt Ross (London Broncos), Sam Bowring (Midlands Hurricanes), Ashton Robinson (Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs), George Birch (Newcastle Thunder), Charlie Glover, Fin Yates (Salford Red Devils), Billy Walkley (Sheffield Eagles), Matty Fozard (Widnes Vikings), Sam Dickenson (Wigan Warriors), Max Clarke (Workington Town).

Ireland men: Ronan Michael (Bradford Bulls), Daniel Corcoran (Canterbury Bulldogs), Ryan Hogg (Dublin City Exiles), Brandan O’Hagan (Entrance Tigers), Zack McComb (Halifax Panthers), Aidan McGowan, Connor Carr, George King, Harry Rushton (Huddersfield Giants), Lewis Wing (Hull KR), Lachlan Lanskey, Oliver Whitword (Keighley Cougars), Pat Moran (Oldham Roughyeds), Declan O’Donnell (Rochdale Hornets), Will Walker (Sherwood Wolf Hunt), Aaron Lynch (Swinton Lions), Joe Philbin (Warrington Wolves), Lucas Castle (Workington Town).