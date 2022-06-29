Rhinos have received 11 yellow cards in their 17 competitive games this year, plus two reds.

On top of that, they had four sin-binnings in pre-season matches, six players have been charged over incidents spotted by the RFL’s match review panel and two more first team squad men are serving long bans following dismissals for other teams.

That is the worst record of any top-flight side, but Smith insisted: “Players can definitely learn from things.”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Smith said: “We see players over their career develop new skills or new positions.

"Most players grow and evolve over time and it’s up to the individual to learn from situations and take it from there.”

Bodene Thompson, who was sin-binned in last week’s defeat at St Helens, has accepted a two-match suspension for tripping.

Harry Newman’s challenge against a two-match penalty notice issued by the RFL’s match review panel - for alleged grade C aggressive behaviour towards the referee - backfired when a disciplinary tribunal last night (Tuesday) decided his appeal was 'frivolous' and increased the suspension to three games.

Zane Tetevano. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

The same panel imposed the maximum five-game ban on Zane Tetevano for grade C striking after he was sent-off for a tackle on former Leeds teammate Konrad Hurrell.

James Bentley avoided a charge over his sin-binning for a professional foul at his former club, which was his fourth card in nine games for Rhinos.

All those incidents came in the final quarter of the game at TW Stadium and - speaking before yesterday's hearing took place - Smith reflected: “Each case is its own and each person has to be treated as an individual.

James Bentley. Picture by Steve Riding.

“I think in Bodene’s situation, that was purely an accident - a mistake, a reactionary thing when he got wrong-footed.

“It wasn’t dangerous, just one of those things. In James’s case, it wasn’t an aggressive action either, it was just a bit of silliness at the end of the game.

“[He was] a bit frustrated that we’d put a lot into the game, but been out-played and Zane’s was a different situation where there’s a big, strong player carrying the ball in your area.

“Anyone who has played in front of Konny knows you have to be ready to brace yourself. He applied the technique probably not at the right time.”

The latest red card was the fifth time Tetevano has fallen foul of on-field rules in 27 games for Rhinos.

He was banned twice last year, for four games after being sent-off over a late hit in a Betfred Challenge Cup tie at Saints and three following a high tackle in a Super League win away to Wigan Warriors.

Before last weekend he had already served a pair of two-match suspensions this term, having been sin-binned for a shoulder charge away to Salford Red Devils and after being charged with a late hit at home against Huddersfield Giants.

Asked - again prior to the hearing - if he is losing patience with the former Penrith Panthers forward, Smith said: “This is the first incident in my time with Zane, so I can only speak for myself.

“It was the state of the game where there wasn’t a need for any real aggression or intent in that moment.

“That’s a bit of a game management situation, but I actually feel like he’s been very much in control and played good steady rugby in the last period of time since I’ve been here.”