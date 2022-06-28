Newman had his ban increased by one match after appealing against a two-game penalty notice and Tetevano received the maximum punishment following his dismissal in the defeat at St Helens.

Centre Newman was accused by the RFL's match review panel of a grade C offence of using 'threatening language or body language' towards referee Tom Grant during last Thursday's game.

He pleaded not guilty, but the hearing upheld the charge and added an extra game to the suspension after deciding his challenge was 'frivolous'.

Zane Tetevano. Picture by Tony Johnson.

That means he misses Leeds' trip to Toulouse Olympique on July 16, as well as Saturday's game at Hull and the Magic Weekend derby against Castleford Tigers seven days later.

Tetevano was sent-off for a high tackle on former teammate Konrad Hurrell and referred to the tribunal after being charged with grade D striking.

The panel imposed the maximum five-game ban, ruling him out until the home game against Wigan Warriors on August 7.

It is his fifth ban since joining Rhinos for the start of last season and third this season and will take his number of matches missed through suspension to 16.

Harry Newman. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos' Bodene Thompson, who was sin-binned agianst St Helens, accepted a two-match penalty notice for a grade B trip.

Hull will be without Miteli Vulikjapani for Saturday's game after he accepted a two-match penalty notice for grade C dangerous contact.