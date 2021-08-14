Stand-off Rob Lui, pictured being tackled by Iain Thornley, had a big game for Rhinos. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos pulled clear in the second half, after leading by only four points at the break, but the win was marred by two more injuries.

Here’s how the players rated.

Leeds Rhinos

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Smith capped a fine performance with a try. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

16 Richie Myler: Safe at the back and some clever distribution 8

2 Tom Briscoe: Took his tries well, particularly the important second 7

3 Harry Newman: Good pass for Briscoe’s first touchdown 6

4 Konrad Hurrell: Excellent try-saving tackle, but suffered foot injury 7

5 Ash Handley: Solid performance capped by a try 7

6 Rob Lui: Very good, deserved his excellent touchdown 8

7 Luke Gale: Suffered knee injury in opening quarter 5

20 Bodene Thompson: Strong effort, particularly early on 7

9 Kruise Leeming: Slotted in well as emergency half-back 8

13 Zane Tetevano: Enjoyed his first Leeds try 7

31 Morgan Gannon: Played the full-80, got stuck in 7

12 Rhyse Martin: Missed a couple of kicks, but some good moments 7

26 Jarrod O’Connor: Big-hearted performance, lots of energy 7

Subs

14 Brad Dwyer: Lots of game time, scored a fine solo try 7

24 Luke Briscoe: Late introduction, but did well 7

18 Tom Holroyd: Big effort, ran hard 7

17 Cameron Smith: Continued his good form 8

Leigh Centurions

24 Keanan Brand 6

2 Matty Russell 6

3 Iain Thornley 5

35 Jack Logan 6

4 Junior Sa’u 6

22 Craig Mullen 6

7 Joe Mellor 6

12 Jordan Thompson 6

27 Josh Eaves 6

15 Alex Gerrard 6

11 Ben Hellewell 6

28 Mark Foster 5

13 James Bell 7

Subs

17 Jamie Ellis 5

8 Ben Flower 5

19 Mark Ioane 6

18 Matty Gee 7

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham) 7

Attendance: 2,818