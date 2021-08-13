Leeds Rhinos’ win at Leigh Centurions comes at a cost

Watching on: Leeds forward Zane Tetevano goes through a static Leigh defence to score the first try. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Half-back Gale suffered suspected medial knee ligament damage in the first half and was in a brace after the game.

Hurrell struggled with a foot problem in the second period before going off midway through and left the ground in a protective boot.

“The boys are fighting hard, but we are low on numbers,” coach Richard Agar admitted afterwards.

Not for long: Rhinos' Rob Lui, right, finally got to play alongside Luke Gale for the first time this season - only for the latter to go off injured. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com

“I am not sure what more this season can throw at us.”

Leeds scored 36 points in the second half after holding a narrow 10-6 lead at the interval.

Summing up the game, Agar reflected: “I thought in the first half we were probably guilty on a couple of points of our execution, but I thought we showed a lot of intent. We had a chance to close their try down, but I thought with the ball – apart from the final bits – we were doing a really good job on them. In the second half we did take our opportunities and came up with some really good tries.”