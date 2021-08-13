Leeds Rhinos’ win at Leigh Centurions comes at a cost
INJURIES TO Luke Gale and Konrad Hurrell marred Leeds Rhinos’ 46-10 win at Leigh Centurions last night.
Half-back Gale suffered suspected medial knee ligament damage in the first half and was in a brace after the game.
Hurrell struggled with a foot problem in the second period before going off midway through and left the ground in a protective boot.
“The boys are fighting hard, but we are low on numbers,” coach Richard Agar admitted afterwards.
“I am not sure what more this season can throw at us.”
Leeds scored 36 points in the second half after holding a narrow 10-6 lead at the interval.
Summing up the game, Agar reflected: “I thought in the first half we were probably guilty on a couple of points of our execution, but I thought we showed a lot of intent. We had a chance to close their try down, but I thought with the ball – apart from the final bits – we were doing a really good job on them. In the second half we did take our opportunities and came up with some really good tries.”
Agar was pleased with Kruise Leeming’s contribution after he moved into the halves and also hailed 17-year-old Morgan Gannon, who played the full 80 minutes for the first time in Super League. He added: “All our bench did well and I thought Jarrod O’Connor played with tons of energy.”