Play-maker returns to Wakefield Trinity 21-man squad for huge game v Hull FC

By Peter Smith
Published 8th Jul 2025, 12:21 BST
Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell has made two changers to his 21-man squad for Thursday’s huge game at Hull FC.

Trinity are sixth in Betfred Super League, one place and a single point ahead of this weekend’s hosts. Half-back Oliver Russell is back in contention after recovering from a broken hand. The most recent of his five Super League appearances this year was at Leigh Leopards in March.

Young prop Ellis Lingard has also been recalled. Oliver Pratt drops out after not featuring in last week’s 44-6 home thrashing of Catalans Dragons, along with Jack Croft who was among the substitutes. Hull boss John Cartwright has made one change to the squad named ahead of last week’s 13-6 home loss to St Helens, with Will Hutchinson replacing Will Gardiner.

Oliver Russell scores for Wakefield Triity at Leigh Leopards in March. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Trinity’s initial squad is: Max Jowitt, Lachlan Walmsley, Cameron Scott, Corey Hall, Tom Johnstone, Oliver Russell, Mike McMeeken, Liam Hood, Seth Nikotemo, Josh Griffin, Jay Pitts, Thomas Doyle, Caleb-Hamlin-Uele, Isaiah Vagana, Mason Lino, Josh Rourke, Harvey Smith, Jayden Myers, Caius Faatili, Noah High. Ellis Lingard.

Hull’s 21 is: Jordan Rapana, Harvey Barron, Zak Hardaker, Ed Chamberlain, Tom Briscoe, Aidan Sezer, Herman Ese’ese, Amir Bourouh, Jed Cartwright, Cade Cust, Yusuf Aydin, Jack Ashworth, Brad Fash, Davy Litten, Lewis Martin, Logan Moy, Jack Charles, Matty Laidlaw, Will Hutchinson, Sam Eseh, Liam Knight.

