Martin was born in Queensland, Australia, but qualifies for Papua New Guinea through his late father.

The second-rower has been capped 11 times by the Kumuls and captained them in their win over Great Britain Lions three years ago.

The squad also includes London Broncos prop Wellington Albert, who played five times for Leeds in 2019 and former Featherstone Rovers half-back Watson Boas.

Rhyse Martin, seen scoring in the Super League Grand Final, has been named in Papua New Guinea's World Cup squad. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

Former Rhinos centre Konrad Hurrell and full-back/stand-off Tui Lolohea have been named in Tonga’s squad.

Hurrell was a try scorer for St Helens in their Grand Final win over Rhinos last month, while Lolohea helped Huddersfield Giants to third place in Betfred Super League and a Challenge Cup final appearance this year.

There is no place for Leeds winger David Fusitu’a who was part of Tonga’s squad which reached the World Cup semi-finals five years ago.

Fusitu’a scored five tries in 14 appearances for Rhinos this season, but finished the campaign on the injury list.

Rhinos' Richie Myler will represent Ireland in the World Cup. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Former Rhinos under-20s scrum-half Ollie Olds, who now plays for the Valley Diehards club in Queensland, has been named in coach John Kear’s Wales squad, along with Bradford Bulls’ ex-Leeds winger Rhyse Evans.

The squad also includes Kyle Evans of Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers’ Dan Fleming.

Leeds’ James Bentley, Richie Myler and new signing James McDonnell have already been named in Ireland’s 24, Mikolaj Oledzki is in the England squad and Zane Tetevano is expected to be selected for Cook Islands

New Zealand will be without their six NRL Grand Finalists when they face Rhinos in a warm-up match at Headingley on Saturday.

Rhinos' Zane Tetevano is expected to be selected for Cook Islands. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Back-to back Premiership winners James Fisher-Harris, Moses Leota and Scott Sorensen featured in Penrith Panthers 28-12 defeat of Parramatta Eels last Sunday.

They, along with Parramatta’s Dylan Brown, Isaiah Papali’i and Marata Niukore are due to arrive in Leeds on Saturday, but won’t feature against Rhinos.

The other 18 players in the Kiwis’ squad are based in Leeds this week, ahead of Saturday’s game, before moving to their World Cup camp in York.