Martin is expected to be confirmed in the Papua New Guinea squad for the tournament which begins in two weeks’ time.

This year’s is rugby league’s 16th World Cup and so far Australia have dominated with 11 wins, to three by Great Britain and New Zealand’s lone success.

But nations including Tonga and England’s opening opponents Samoa have been strengthened by an influx of top players from the NRL who have chosen to play for them rather than the Aussies.

Rhyse Martin is looking forward to getting back into camp with Papua New Guinea. Picture by SpiderTekPNG/Duco/SWpix.com.

Martin reckons other countries have also improved and he predicted: “I am really excited, I think this World Cup is going to be something spectacular and really enjoyable for everyone.

“I think it is going to be a bit different to what we’ve seen in the last few years and we might see a different winner.

“Some of the nations are looking quite strong this year so who knows who will win?”

The Papua New Guinea squad are due to arrive in England on October 4 and Martin said: “If selected, I love going into camp with them.

Rhyse Martin hasn't missed a kick at goal since July. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“It’s good getting back to that culture where my family is from, catching up with old friends I haven’t seen for a long time and meeting new players who have deservedly got into the squad. It is such a good time.”

Martin had an outstanding domestic season for Rhinos, including scoring a try and two conversions - extending his run of successful kicks to a record 38 - in last weekend’s Grand Final defeat by St Helens.

Reflecting on Rhinos’ campaign, the second-rower said: “The last 12-13 games were quite outstanding.

Rhyse Martin scores Rhinos' second try in the Grand Final. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“The way we came together as a team was unreal and to get to the Grand Final, no one would have thought that earlier in the year when we were fighting relegation.

“Saturday was disappointing, watching after the match when Saints got to lift the trophy. I am heartbroken from that because I was visioning in my mind we were going to be lifting that. It is what it is, it makes us want to do it next year.”

Rhinos’ players stayed on the pitch to watch the trophy presentation and Martin - who returned to the side after missing the previous two play-off ties through suspension - described that as “horrible”.

He said: “You do it out of respect. I think Saints should be very proud of what they’ve done and I want to do that for Leeds next year.

“I want that to be us more than anything, it just makes that fire burn. It is a special occasion, it was unbelievable, the Leeds fans were outstanding and I just wish we could have got the win for them.”

He added: “We’ve had people missing and people playing out of position, we’ve had a number of things go against us, but we always have that positive outlook and we always turn up and always give 100 per cent.

