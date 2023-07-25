The departure of overseas duo Mahe Fonua and Bureta Faraimo was announced this evening (Tuesday), the day after Castleford confirmed the signing of Papua New Guinea-born hooker Liam Horne.

His addition meant the club needed to release an import to make room on their overseas quota, which is limited to seven players.

Fonua, a former Tonga international, joined Tigers ahead of the 2022 season from Hull FC and scored six tries in 39 appearances.

Bureta Faraimo scores for Tigers against Leeds in March. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The wing or centre said: “I’m really sorry my Castleford journey has come to an end, but I have a young family back home that I've been away from and I am looking forward to reuniting with them again.

“I've loved my time here at the Jungle and made some great memories and mates along the way.”

Winger Faraimo also linked up with Castleford from Hull in the 2022 pre-season and scored 15 tries in 35 games.

Mahe Fonua celebrates Tigers' home win over Leeds in March. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Tigers’ director of rugby operations Danny Wilson described the duo as good people”.

He said: “All you can ask is that players work their hardest and I don’t think you can argue that with Mahe or Bureta, because they give their all to the cause.

“They have both been at the top of the game and achieved a lot, but both are now ready to move on.

“I think it’s the right thing for them and the club. Mahe has been doing it tough recently with his family back overseas. The time is right for him to be with his family and explore new ventures.

