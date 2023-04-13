Rhinos were beaten 34-12 by York Valkyrie in their season opener last Sunday and Beevers admitted they “were not very happy with the way that game went”.

The defending champions have a new-look team this year and Beevers insisted: “We were happy with some aspects - five debutants all made a massive impact and it is practically a brand new spine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rome wasn’t built in a day, we’ve got a lot of new structures and people and combinations. We didn’t expect it to be perfect, but obviously we were disappointed with the result and hopefully, going into the Huddersfield game, we can right some wrongs and come out with the win.”

Rhinos' Caitlin Beevers tries to get clear of York's Tamzin Renouf and Ellie Hendry. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

The long-serving centre feels Rhinos will be better this week. She added: “Not taking anything away from York, I think we were our own worst enemy and beat ourselves in quite a few aspects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had a review and a good talk about expectations and how we went away from everything we did in pre-season.

“The girls responded really well in training so it seems like we are all raring to go and hopefully we can show what Leeds are all about and that that was just a one-off performance.”

Georgia Hale was one of five debutants on duty for Rhinos against York. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Friday’s game is at John Smith’s Stadium as a curtain-raiser to the men’s Super League clash between Huddersfield and Catalans Dragons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday’s game was also a double-header and Beevers reckons playing on another big stage is a bonus and good preparation for what might be to come this year, when the Women’s Challenge Cup final takes place at Wembley.

“It gets us used to those kinds of crowds, especially last weekend,” she said. “It was a record-breaking crowd [for Women’s Super League] and it’s something we’re not really used to.

“I think going into the bigger games, people getting that under their belt, getting nerves out of the way and getting used to those kinds of conditions is good and a great step in the right direction for the promotion of the game as well.”