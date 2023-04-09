News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos lose star player and Women's Super League opener: stand-off heading to NRLW

England stand-off Georgia Roche watched from the sidelines ahead of an expected move to Australia as Leeds Rhinos were beaten 34-12 by York Valkyrie in Sunday’s Betfred Women’s Super League opener at Headingley.

By Peter Smith
Published 9th Apr 2023, 17:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 17:28 BST

Roche was Woman of Steel in 2018 and joined Rhinos from Castleford ahead of last season. Her performances in last autumn’s World Cup placed her top of a list of English-based players being linked with Aussie clubs and a move to National Rugby League Women’s (NRLW) side Newcastle Knights is expected to be confirmed this week.

Roche’s Rhinos and England teammate Fran Goldthorpe - ruled out of the opener because of England under-20s rugby union duty - is also being linked with a move to the NRLW along with Hollie-Mae Dodd, who was a try scorer for York at Headingley.

Rhinos, including off-season signings Amy Hardcastle, Georgia Hale, Berthan Dainton and Izzy Northrop, were out-played in the second-half after an evenly-fought first, in front of a Women’s Super League record crowd of 5,308.

Leeds debutant Amy Hardcastle is tackled by York's Ellie Hendry. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Leeds debutant Amy Hardcastle is tackled by York's Ellie Hendry. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Leeds debutant Amy Hardcastle is tackled by York's Ellie Hendry. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

York topped the table last year before losing to Leeds in the Grand Final and look strong again, scoring six tries to Rhinos’ two.

They led three times in the first-half, through touchdowns by Tamzin Renouf, Ashleigh Hyde and Dodd.

The first two were cancelled out by Keara Bennett - after York had Jasmin Bell sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Zoe Hornby - and Eloise Hayward, both converted by Sam Hulme.

She crossed from short-range after a defence-splitting break by Caitlin Beevers, but that score - on 26 minutes - was Leeds’ last.

Keara Bennett scores for Rhinos against York. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Keara Bennett scores for Rhinos against York. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Keara Bennett scores for Rhinos against York. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The visitors led 18-12 at half-time and Liv Gale moved them two scores clear early in the second stanza.

Leeds struggled to get into Valkyrie territory and Stanley - who converted York’s first four tries - carved their defence open to seal it with 15 minutes left.

The full-back booted a penalty and Ellie Hendry completed York’s comprehensive win with a try on the final play.

Leeds Rhinos: Nuttall, Hayward, Butcher, Beevers, Robinson, Casey, Hulme, Hornby, Bennett, Northrop, Hardcastle, Dainton, Hale. Subs Earnshaw-Cudjoe, Anderson, Lockwood, Frain.

Rhinos' Caitlin Beevers makes a break. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Rhinos' Caitlin Beevers makes a break. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Rhinos' Caitlin Beevers makes a break. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
York Valkyrie: Stanley, Hendry, Renouf, Kershaw, Hyde, Hetherington, Gale, Wood, Peach, Bell, Owen, Andrade, Dodd. Stubs Staveley, Marshall, Rihari, Field.

Referee: Ryan Cox (St Helens).

Attendance: 5,308.

