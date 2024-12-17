Hunslet have signed Ryan Hall - a young forward - from Hull KR. Picture by Hull KR/Hunslet RLFC.

Promoted Hunslet RLFC have signed Ryan Hall from Hull KR, but there’s no need for Leeds Rhinos fans to worry.

The Hall who has joined Rhinos’ Betfred Championship neighbours is a teenage back-rower with experience in the Robins’ academy and reserves sides. He is no relation to the former England winger of the same name who moved from Hull KR to Leeds earlier in the off-season.

A former West Hull junior, Hunslet’s latest recruit is yet to make his senior debut, but could break through next season, according to the Parksiders’ coach Dean Muir. He said: “While I see Ryan as an excellent long term prospect, he will have every opportunity to put a marker down for the first team in 2025 along with the rest of the squad and I’m sure he’ll grasp that with both hands.”