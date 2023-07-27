Foster played for Tigers from 2017-2021 before moving to Betfred Championship club Newcastle Thunder.

He rejoined Castleford last week on a contract until the end of this season and is set to make his second debut in Friday’s game at Hull KR.

Tigers are second from bottom in Betfred Super League, just two points clear of Wakefield Trinity, but Foster is hopeful of securing a new deal for 2024, in the elite competition.

Alex Foster dives past Konrad Hurrell to score for Castleford against Rhinos at Headingley in 2019. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“Certainly for me, it is a fantastic opportunity,” the 29-year-old stated. “It is an opportunity to be part of something special if we manage to come out the other side of this and be competing in the top league next year.”

Tigers have eight games left to secure Super League survival, including visits to Wakefield on Friday, August 18 and Rhinos in the final game of the campaign.

“I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t had a little glance to see what’s coming up,” Foster, who began his career in Rhinos’ academy and also had spells with London Broncos and Featherstone Rovers, admitted.

Alex Foster on the attack for Castleford away to St Helens in August, 2020. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“It’s not an easy run of games. I don’t think there’s any easy games in this competition, even the teams at the bottom. It may feel like a bit of a cup final when we play Wakefield in a few weeks.

“We are right in the mix and that’s something I am sure I am going to revel in if I get the opportunity to go out there with the boys.

“We really don’t want to be leaving it until the last game, a Yorkshire derby against Leeds Rhinos.”

Foster dropped down a division to join Newcastle, who had just gone full-time, but stressed he “always had hopes” of returning to Super League.

Alex Foster, then of Newcastle, at January's Betfred Championship launch. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Thunder’s fully-professional status was short-lived and Foster said: “The ambition was to take Newcastle to Super League and that faded out, because of circumstances.

“I was in talks with a few Super League clubs at the start of this year as well to see if there was any opportunity for full-time rugby, but it didn’t really happen.