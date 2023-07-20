Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Castleford Tigers make double signing as ex-Leeds Rhinos man returns

Relegation-threatened Castleford Tigers have made two signings to boost their squad as they battle for Super League survival.
By Peter Smith
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:01 BST

Former Leeds Rhinos forward Alex Foster has joined Castleford for a second spell and Tigers have also recruited Greek International prop Billy Tsikrikas, who has NRL experience with Canterbury Bulldogs.

Foster’s 62 appearances for Tigers include the 2017 Super League Grand Final and Challenge Cup showpiece at Wembley four years later. The 29-year-old has returned to Castleford from Championship outfit Newcastle Thunder.

More to follow.

