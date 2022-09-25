A foot injury kept Handley out of Rhinos’ play-off wins at Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors, but he returned for the Old Trafford showpiece.

It was the vice-captain’s first title decider and there was no disguising his disappointment following Leeds’ 24-12 loss, but he reckons they will feel better about this season once the dust settles.

“If we reflect on the whole year, no one thought we’d get to this point so it has been a tremendous effort from everyone involved,” Handley said.

Ash Handley, second from left and teammates reflect on Rhinos' Grand Final defeat. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“All the boys have bought into Rohan’s [coach Rohan Smith] way, what he has done for this club has been amazing and it’s great to be a part of.”

Leeds were 11th in the 12-team table in April and just five minutes away from not qualifying for the play-offs and Handley reflected: “In weeks to come we will probably think it was a good achievement to get here, but we are all hurting at the moment.

“It is pretty tough, but it has been a great achievement for us and it’s onwards and upwards.”

Handley stressed Rhinos will use the emotion of Saturday to spur them on for 2023 and beyond.

Defeat was tough to take for Rhinos' ex-Saints forward James Bentley. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“I don’t think we’ll forget this moment when next year comes around,” he said. “It was a lot of people’s - mine included - first time in a Grand Final and we can only learn from it.

“Hopefully we’ll come back better and stronger next year. I’ve not played in front of a crowd like that before and we’ll be better for the whole experience. After a few weeks, we’ll be able to take a lot from it.”

Saints are the only top-flight team Leeds have not beaten this year. It was their fourth successive Grand Final victory and extended their winning streak against Rhinos to 12 matches over four years.

Ash Handley - left, with Blake Austin and James Bentley - reckons Rhinos will come back stronger next year. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

They scored at the start and in the middle of both halves and Handley said: “I think they took their chances quite well.

“Their first try was a bit of a lapse of concentration from us, but there was [a chance to Leeds at the end] and he [referee Liam Moore] said the pass was forward.

“That would probably have been a try and we would have been in it a bit more, but we left it too late and we couldn’t catch up. They are a great side, they’ve done it all before but we will be back for sure.”

Despite Saturday’s result, Handley has had an outstanding year, finishing as Leeds’ top try scorer, with 17 and being Super League’s leading metre-maker.

When he was hurt against Castleford Tigers, three weeks before the Grand Final, his season appeared to be over, but he said: “I’ve had a lot of help from the backroom staff to get myself fit.