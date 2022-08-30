Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just one point separates the arch-rivals on the Betfred Super League ladder going into the final weekend of the regular season, so the winners will qualify for the play-offs with the beaten side’s campaign coming to an unwanted end.

Here’s five talking points.

1: Winger Ash Handley is, by far, the top metre maker in Super League this year and his value to Rhinos was highlighted when he didn’t play in Monday’s 32-18 defeat at Catalans Dragons. His strong carries were badly missed as Leeds struggled to make inroads, particularly in the first half. With 17 tries also to his name, the vice-captain must be a contender for the club’s player of the year.

Derrell Olpherts, seen scoring the first of his four tries in a win at Hull this year, is set to move from Castleford to Leeds. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

2: At least two players could line up this weekend against the team they’ll feature for next year. Tigers winger Derrell Olpherts, who has crossed 18 times in Super League this term, is set to join Leeds and prop Muizz Mustapha has been linked with the opposite move. The number of confirmed departures - six from Tigers and five leaving Rhinos - adds extra spice to a huge occasion.

3: Liam Sutcliffe and Tom Briscoe have both made a valuable contribution to Rhinos over a long period, but of the individuals leaving either club, the one whose impact will probably be most missed is Leeds’ Brad Dwyer. He may be erratic, but the hooker makes things happen and is capable of changing a game off the bench. He has given excellent service to Rhinos over five seasons and what are the odds he bows out of Headingley with a drop goal this weekend?

4: The team who finish seventh won’t have much cause for complaint. Tigers had the better first half of the campaign and were five points clear of Rhinos midway through May, but they faded as Leeds improved. Overall though - and there have been mitigating circumstances, particularly with injuries - both will feel they’ve under-achieved this year.

5: Both teams would have fancied their chances of silverware if they could finish above Warrington Wolves this season. It has been a very strange campaign.

Brad Dwyer is preparing for his final Headingley appearance as a Rhinos player. His most famous moment was a golden-point drop goal against Tigers in 2019. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.