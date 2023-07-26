Leeds news you can trust since 1890
One back in Leeds Rhinos contention as 21-man squads named for huge clash v St Helens

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith has named his initial squad for Friday’s game at St Helens.
By Peter Smith
Published 26th Jul 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 12:19 BST

Forward James Donaldson is back in contention. He missed the defeat by Hull KR two weeks ago because of a head knock suffered in the previous game at Salford Red Devils.

Full-back Luke Hooley, three-quarter Luis Roberts and second-row Leon Ruan are also added to the 17 on duty against Hull KR.

Leon Ruan, pictured in action against Wakefield last month, has been named in Rhinos' initial squad for Friday's game at St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Leon Ruan, pictured in action against Wakefield last month, has been named in Rhinos' initial squad for Friday's game at St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Leon Ruan, pictured in action against Wakefield last month, has been named in Rhinos' initial squad for Friday's game at St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Richie Myler, David Fusitu'a, Nene Macdonald, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer, Mikolaj Oledzki, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Justin Sangare, Tom Holroyd, James McDonnell, Luke Hooley, Sam Walters, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson, Leon Ruan.

Saints’ 21 is: Jack Welsby, Tommy Makinson, Will Hopoate, Mark Percival, Jonny Lomax, Lewis Dodd, James Roby, Matty Lees, Morgan Knowles, James Bell, Dan Norman, Ben Davies, Sam Royle, Konrad Hurrell, Lewis Baxter, Tee Ritson, Matthew Foster, Taylor Pemberton, George Delaney, Wesley Bruines, Moses Mbye.

