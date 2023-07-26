Both previous meetings this season have been settled by a single point, with Rhinos winning 25-24 at TW Stadium in March and Saints snatching a 13-12 golden-point victory in Leeds two months later.

“Leeds are similar to us,” Wellens said. “They’ve been a bit inconsistent in terms of their form, but when they get it right they are a pretty formidable team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is going to be a huge challenge. Leeds have an uncanny knack of timing their runs late and they got to the Grand Final last year.

Rhinos players celebrate Blake Austin's 80th-minute winning drop goal at St Helens in March. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

“They are a team with a lot of dangerous players who really test you.

“We are going to have to prepare really well and perform really well.”

While Leeds haven’t played for two weeks, Saints are on the back of a 12-10 loss to Leigh Leopards in last Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are looking forward to getting back out there playing,” Wellens insisted.

St Helens coach Paul Wellens. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“There’s certain elements of our game we need to improve on.

“We’ve been working hard on the training field on those improvements and I can’t speak highly enough of this group and their response to the disappointment last weekend.

“We will turn up on Friday and have 17 blokes going out on the field doing their absolute best to win a game of rugby.”

Lewis Dodd kicks the winning drop goal against Leeds in the last minute of golden-point extra-time at Headingley two months ago. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the hosts will be without at least four players from last week’s defeat.

Sione Mata’utia is suspended, Alex Walmsley, Agnatius Paasi and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook are all ruled out through injury and Morgan Knowles is rated 50-50.

Wellens said: “There’s a number of players who have been working really hard and staying patient, waiting for opportunities - Sam Royle and Ben Davies to name two.

“Dan Norman, who has spent some time on loan at Leigh, is back with us and comes into the reckoning so we have got options.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Queensland State of Origin utility-player Moses Mbye, signed from St George-Illawarra Dragons, arrived in this country on Tuesday and could make his debut.

“He may be a chance for this week, but we certainly won’t take risks if he’s not feeling right,” Wellens added.