'Not optimistic': injury worries cloud big Leeds Rhinos win at Salford Red Devils

Leeds Rhinos’ epic win at Salford Red Devils today was marred by injury concerns to pivotal players.

Leeds lost loose-forward/co-captain Cameron Smith and stand-off Brodie Croft in quick succession at the end of the first 40 and scrum-half Matt Frawley had a spell off the field undergoing treatment. Smith suffered ankle damage and was on crutches, with the injured foot in a boot, after the match.

Play was stopped for 12 minutes before Croft was taken off the field on a stretcher and his concussion rules him out of next weekend’s home derby with Castleford Tigers. Frawley needed eight stitches in a hand wound, but returned to the action after Croft’s exit.

Leeds Rhinos' Cameron Smith is tackled by Joe Shorrocks and Brad Singleton of Salford Red Devils. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Leeds’ back-up half-back Jack Sinfield has missed the opening two Betfred Super League rounds because of a bruised foot and it’s not clear if he will be available to face Tigers. Discussing the injuries in his post-match press conference, coach Brad Arthur said: “Crofty is in good spirits, which is great.

“He will have to miss a week, minimum, with the protocols. His health is our priority, but he seems in a good head space. Touch wood, I think he’s okay.”

But the coach added: “Cam is not optimistic about his injury. It’s his ankle, he got some weight on the back of it. He said he heard a pop or a crack. It is pretty swollen.”

It’s unlikely Frawley would have returned if Leeds hadn’t lost Smith and Croft. Arthur said: “Frawls has had stitches in his hand, but he’s a tough nut. He’ll have to manage that. It was a pretty bad gash. Ordinarily we probably should have [kept him off], but he’s tough, he wanted to play and be out there with his mates. It’s only a hand, but he has still got to catch the ball. He did a pretty good job for us.”