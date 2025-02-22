'Not optimistic': injury worries cloud big Leeds Rhinos win at Salford Red Devils

By Peter Smith
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 18:55 BST
Updated 23rd Feb 2025, 11:07 BST

Leeds Rhinos’ epic win at Salford Red Devils today was marred by injury concerns to pivotal players.

Leeds lost loose-forward/co-captain Cameron Smith and stand-off Brodie Croft in quick succession at the end of the first 40 and scrum-half Matt Frawley had a spell off the field undergoing treatment. Smith suffered ankle damage and was on crutches, with the injured foot in a boot, after the match.

Play was stopped for 12 minutes before Croft was taken off the field on a stretcher and his concussion rules him out of next weekend’s home derby with Castleford Tigers. Frawley needed eight stitches in a hand wound, but returned to the action after Croft’s exit.

Leeds Rhinos' Cameron Smith is tackled by Joe Shorrocks and Brad Singleton of Salford Red Devils. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Leeds Rhinos' Cameron Smith is tackled by Joe Shorrocks and Brad Singleton of Salford Red Devils. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Leeds Rhinos' Cameron Smith is tackled by Joe Shorrocks and Brad Singleton of Salford Red Devils. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Leeds’ back-up half-back Jack Sinfield has missed the opening two Betfred Super League rounds because of a bruised foot and it’s not clear if he will be available to face Tigers. Discussing the injuries in his post-match press conference, coach Brad Arthur said: “Crofty is in good spirits, which is great.

“He will have to miss a week, minimum, with the protocols. His health is our priority, but he seems in a good head space. Touch wood, I think he’s okay.”

But the coach added: “Cam is not optimistic about his injury. It’s his ankle, he got some weight on the back of it. He said he heard a pop or a crack. It is pretty swollen.”

It’s unlikely Frawley would have returned if Leeds hadn’t lost Smith and Croft. Arthur said: “Frawls has had stitches in his hand, but he’s a tough nut. He’ll have to manage that. It was a pretty bad gash. Ordinarily we probably should have [kept him off], but he’s tough, he wanted to play and be out there with his mates. It’s only a hand, but he has still got to catch the ball. He did a pretty good job for us.”

