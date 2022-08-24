No half-measures: Why Leeds Rhinos are going 'all in' for crucial clash with Huddersfield Giants
Boss Rohan Smith says Leeds Rhinos will throw everything at Wednesday’s huge home game against Huddersfield Giants and worry later about what comes next.
Rhinos are backing up from a 24-18 win over Warrington Wolves last Friday which lifted them to fifth in Betfred Super League.
They visit Catalans Dragons on Monday and play their fourth game in 16 days against Castleford Tigers at Headingley the following Saturday.
The hectic schedule completes the regular season and Rhinos - on a five-game hot streak - need to keep winning to remain in the all-important top-six.
Assessing how Leeds will approach the next three matches, Smith said: “It has been a short turnaround from our last game into this one.
“We aren’t really treating this one too much differently to a regular five-day turnaround.
Read More
“We’ve pulled up pretty well and got a few bodies back so we are in a decent position for this game.
“All our chips are going into winning and doing our best in this game, against one of the form teams in the competition all year.
“It’s going to be a tough battle, but something we need to stand up and take on.”
Smith added: “From there we will reassess after the game and see where we’re at.
“We’ll get some recovery done for a couple of days and make decisions over the weekend about whether we bring some other fresh bodies in or whether we’ve recovered quite well.
“It’s another five-day turnaround so it’s not too crazy going into Monday, but we are all in for this one game first.”
Giants are third in Betfred Super League and have already secured their first appearance in the play-offs for seven years.
Smith coached Giants hooker Danny Levi at his previous club Norths Devils last year and has also worked with Huddersfield’s Tui Lolohea and Chris McQueen.
“Huddersfield are a strong, high-performing team,” the Rhinos boss warned.
“They know who they are as a group, they try to apply pressure to the opposition and our task is to try to apply some back to them and have a good arm wrestle.
“We’ll have a good battle and see how it goes.”