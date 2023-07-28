Leeds news you can trust since 1890
New signings set for Castleford Tigers debut as stars return from injury v Challenge Cup finalists Hull KR

Recruit Billy Tsikrikas is set to make his Betfred Super League debut when Castleford Tigers visit Hull KR on Friday.
By Peter Smith
Published 28th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

The 28-year-old prop, who has played international rugby for Greece, joined Tigers last week on loan from Canterbury Bulldogs.

He played twice in the NRL for Bulldogs last year and is a “really likeable character who we feel will do a good job for us”, according to Tigers coach Andy Last.

“He has trained exceptionally well this week and brought something to the group,” Last said.

Billy Tsikrikas, seen on the ball for Penrith Panthers in a pre-season game against Wests Tigers in 2020, is setr to make his Castleford debut away to Hull KR. Picture by David Neilson/Getty Images.Billy Tsikrikas, seen on the ball for Penrith Panthers in a pre-season game against Wests Tigers in 2020, is setr to make his Castleford debut away to Hull KR. Picture by David Neilson/Getty Images.
“He is a big boy, he has got some presence and bits of skill which are really effective.

"He has got the ability to get in between people, he has got late footwork and we’re hoping that will get us some quick play-the-balls.

"We’re looking forward to seeing what Billy can do.”

Greg Eden is back in contention for Tigers after injury. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Greg Eden is back in contention for Tigers after injury. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Forward Alex Foster, who has rejoined Tigers on loan from Newcastle Thunder, is also in the initial 21-man squad to face the Betfred Challenge Cup finalists.

Greg Eden, George Lawler, Nathan Massey and Suaia Matagi could return from injury as Tigers aim for a win which would move them four points clear of Super League’s bottom club Wakefield Trinity.

“It’s a massive boost to have them back,” admitted Last, whose side arewithout Garreth Widdop because of a dead leg.

“We need those experienced players to stand up and put performances in when the pressure’s on.

Castleford coach Andy Last. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Castleford coach Andy Last. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
“Hull Kingston Rovers are a good side, we will need to perform exceptionally well to beat them.

“It was a ding-dong battle against them at home - they won 12-7, but there wasn’t much between the teams and I don’t think there’ll be much between them on Friday.”

Hull KR: from Ryan, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Parcell, King, Linnett, Minchella, Litten, Kennedy, Batchelor, Storton, Keinhorst, Lewis, Milnes, Senior, Johnson, Luckley, Aydin, Walker, Schneider, Gorman.

Castleford Tigers: from Eden, Miller, Lawler, Griffin, Edwards, Mellor, Westerman, Massey, Sutcliffe, Broadbent, Mustapha, Matagi, Wallis, Hall, Qareqare, Watts, Tate, Dean, Johnstone, Foster, Tsikrikas.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield). Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.

