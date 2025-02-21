New signing Ethan Clark-Wood makes first Leeds Rhinos appearance as hot prospect scores 4 v Hull FC

New overseas signing Ethan Clark-Wood pulled on a Leeds Rhinos jersey for the first time today, but one of the club’s home-produced youngsters stole the show.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clark-Wood was at centre for Rhinos in a reserves warm-up match against Hull FC at Stanningley. He was one of four members of the 21-man squad for tomorrow’s Betfred Super League game at Salford Red Devils to feature, alongside full-back Alfie Edgell, centre Jack Smith and prop Tom Nicholson-Watton.

Clark-Wood played inside Marcus Qareqare and was involved in several of the teenage winger’s four tries in Leeds’ 46-6 victory. Other try scorers were stand-off Shane Tuohey, Jack Smith, winger Harley Thomas, substitute Lore Jones-Buchanan and scrum-half Harry Smith, who also kicked five goals. Callum Barfield scored Hull’s try, converted by Joe Thompson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harley Thomas was among the try scorers for Leeds Rhinos reserves against Hull FC. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Rhinos reserves: Alfie Edgell, Harley Thomas, Jack Smith, Ethan Clark-Wood, Marcus Qareqare, Shane Tuohey, Harry Smith, Toby Warren, Joe Diskin, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Jacob Stead, Oliver Smart, Presley Cassell. Subs Alex Cowley, Lore Jones-Buchanan, Zak Lloyd, Noah Whittingham, Callum Webster.

Hull FC: Lloyd Kemp, Joe Ward, Leon Stewart, Deusjes Nzage, Callum Barfield, Ben Johnson,Joe Thompson, Callum Smith, Alistair Swyer, William Wilson, Zach Jebson, Lennon Clark,Owen Haldenby. Subs Elliot Middlemas, Finlay Davies, Edward Nolan, Reece Hudson, Matthew Shepherdson.