Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

New Leeds Rhinos signing set to end year-long layoff in Harry Jepson Memorial Trophy clash with Hunslet RLFC

A long-term casualty is set to make his return when Leeds Rhinos visit Hunslet tonight (Friday).
By Peter Smith
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 12:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

New signing Kieran Hudson has been named in a youthful Rhinos squad for the annual Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy derby at South Leeds Stadium. The 23-year-old former Castleford Tigers prop has not played for more than a year since suffering an Achilles injury during the 2023 pre-season.

Read More
Read more: 'Outstanding' Leeds Rhinos youngster hailed by Hunslet RLFC boss ahea...

He is the only first team squad member in Rhinos’ 17 for the 7.30pm kick-off. Eight - Kai Taylor-Smith, Oliver Smart, Jacob Rushforth, Harry Taylor, Mason Corbett, Bobby Hartley, Joe Phillips and Tayler Stephenson - are academy-qualified. Freddie Brennan-Jones, Ashton Robinson, Dylan Proud, Shane Tuohey, Harrison Gilmore and Leo Aliyu are members of Rhinos’ reserves squad.

Kieran Hudson will play his first game in more than a year when Leeds Rhinos visit Hunslet RLFC tonight. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.Kieran Hudson will play his first game in more than a year when Leeds Rhinos visit Hunslet RLFC tonight. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.
Kieran Hudson will play his first game in more than a year when Leeds Rhinos visit Hunslet RLFC tonight. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The remaining two,Lewis Hollidge and Sam Webb-Campbell, have been drafted in from Rhinos’ dual-registration partner club Halifax Panthers. Smart, Proud, Corbett, Gilmore and Aliyu will all back up from last Sunday’s 34-8 defeat at Bradford Bulls.

Rhinos’ squad is: Kai Taylor-Smith, Oliver Smart, Jacob Rushforth, Harry Taylor, Dylan Proud, Shane Tuohey, Lewis Hollidge, Kieran Hudson, Mason Corbett, Freddie Brennan-Jones, Harrison Gilmore, Bobby Hartley, Leo Aliyu, Sam Webb-Campbell, Ashton Robinson, Joe Phillips, Tayler Stephenson.

Related topics:RhinosHunslet