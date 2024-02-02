New Leeds Rhinos signing set to end year-long layoff in Harry Jepson Memorial Trophy clash with Hunslet RLFC
New signing Kieran Hudson has been named in a youthful Rhinos squad for the annual Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy derby at South Leeds Stadium. The 23-year-old former Castleford Tigers prop has not played for more than a year since suffering an Achilles injury during the 2023 pre-season.
He is the only first team squad member in Rhinos’ 17 for the 7.30pm kick-off. Eight - Kai Taylor-Smith, Oliver Smart, Jacob Rushforth, Harry Taylor, Mason Corbett, Bobby Hartley, Joe Phillips and Tayler Stephenson - are academy-qualified. Freddie Brennan-Jones, Ashton Robinson, Dylan Proud, Shane Tuohey, Harrison Gilmore and Leo Aliyu are members of Rhinos’ reserves squad.
The remaining two,Lewis Hollidge and Sam Webb-Campbell, have been drafted in from Rhinos’ dual-registration partner club Halifax Panthers. Smart, Proud, Corbett, Gilmore and Aliyu will all back up from last Sunday’s 34-8 defeat at Bradford Bulls.
Rhinos’ squad is: Kai Taylor-Smith, Oliver Smart, Jacob Rushforth, Harry Taylor, Dylan Proud, Shane Tuohey, Lewis Hollidge, Kieran Hudson, Mason Corbett, Freddie Brennan-Jones, Harrison Gilmore, Bobby Hartley, Leo Aliyu, Sam Webb-Campbell, Ashton Robinson, Joe Phillips, Tayler Stephenson.