New Leeds Rhinos signing set to end year-long layoff in Harry Jepson Memorial Trophy clash with Hunslet RLFC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New signing Kieran Hudson has been named in a youthful Rhinos squad for the annual Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy derby at South Leeds Stadium. The 23-year-old former Castleford Tigers prop has not played for more than a year since suffering an Achilles injury during the 2023 pre-season.

He is the only first team squad member in Rhinos’ 17 for the 7.30pm kick-off. Eight - Kai Taylor-Smith, Oliver Smart, Jacob Rushforth, Harry Taylor, Mason Corbett, Bobby Hartley, Joe Phillips and Tayler Stephenson - are academy-qualified. Freddie Brennan-Jones, Ashton Robinson, Dylan Proud, Shane Tuohey, Harrison Gilmore and Leo Aliyu are members of Rhinos’ reserves squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran Hudson will play his first game in more than a year when Leeds Rhinos visit Hunslet RLFC tonight. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remaining two,Lewis Hollidge and Sam Webb-Campbell, have been drafted in from Rhinos’ dual-registration partner club Halifax Panthers. Smart, Proud, Corbett, Gilmore and Aliyu will all back up from last Sunday’s 34-8 defeat at Bradford Bulls.