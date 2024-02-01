Leeds Rhinos academy/reserves coach Tony Smith. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

Rhinos will field an academy squad for the 7.30pm kick-off and Tony Smith, team boss of the under-18s and reserves, predicted: “It’ll be a good test for our younger guys. We are coming to the end of pre-season now and this’ll be our last trial game before we start the academy and reserve fixtures in March.

“It will be good for them to get out there. After this weekend everybody will have had a run out to see where we’re at and what gains we’ve made over pre-season, but any game is exciting. It breaks it up from the training they’ve done week-in and week-out for 12 or 13 weeks.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad