Leeds Rhinos' kids eager for valuable lesson in Harry Jepson Memorial Trophy tie v Hunslet RLFC
Rhinos will field an academy squad for the 7.30pm kick-off and Tony Smith, team boss of the under-18s and reserves, predicted: “It’ll be a good test for our younger guys. We are coming to the end of pre-season now and this’ll be our last trial game before we start the academy and reserve fixtures in March.
“It will be good for them to get out there. After this weekend everybody will have had a run out to see where we’re at and what gains we’ve made over pre-season, but any game is exciting. It breaks it up from the training they’ve done week-in and week-out for 12 or 13 weeks.”
Some of the players on duty at South Leeds Stadium played against Bradford Bulls last week, either in the first team trial game or an academy pre-season hit-out which Rhinos won 26-22. Hunslet are the trophy holders following a string of big wins, including a 50-12 victory 12 months ago. Smith admitted: “They taught us a harsh lesson, but we will be proud to go there as a group and represent Leeds and we are looking forward to it. We’ve got a deep squad and it will be a good experience for them.”