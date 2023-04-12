Nathan Newbound and Kieron Lawton are both in doubt for Sunday’s visit of Midlands Hurricanes after suffering ankle damage.

The Parksiders were already without stand-off Jake Sweeting (quad muscle) and Aaron York, who was injured in a recent motor accident.

But despite the defeat, Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw is upbeat.

Hunslet's Sam Hallas, left, goes head to head with Paul Sykes, of Dewsbury. Picture by Paul Whitehurst.

He said: “I was very impressed by young – and local – players such as Brad Wheeler, who is only 18, and Joe Burton, 21.

“Their performances give us plenty of optimism, not only for this season, but also for the next few years.”

The coach added: “Anyone who was there couldn’t have failed to be impressed.

“Even though we lost, the match was a terrific advertisement for rugby league with two good sides giving everything, playing in the right spirit and with two passionate sets of fans in attendance. It was a tremendous occasion.”

Rams' defence, led by Elliot Morris (number 17), get to grips with Hunslet’s Adam Ryder. Picture by Paul Whitehurst.

Hunslet trailed 12-0 at the break, to tries by Calum Turner and Liam Carr, which Paul Sykes converted.

Jack Render crossed for Hunslet early in the second period, Josh Jordan-Roberts adding the extras, but Rams held on to maintain their 100 per cent record.

“Our recent lay-off, with us not having had a game since we won at London Skolars on March 18, certainly didn’t help against a Rams outfit that had played three games during that period,” Kilshaw noted.

“We were, perhaps inevitably, a little slow out of the blocks and despite defending well went behind to two tries, one of which followed a 40/20 and the other which also followed a kick.

“We clearly have to improve in dealing with those. We had the better of the rest of the game after Jack scored early in the second half, but we weren’t able to get the ball down.

“We’ve lost a few games, against Doncaster, Keighley - in the Challenge Cup - and now Dewsbury, by narrow margins and we have to learn how to turn pressure into points.