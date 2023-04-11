There were allegations of spectators fighting and throwing drinks during Wakefield Trinity’s away defeat to Castleford Tigers last Thursday.

Stewards moved into the terracing at the railway end of the stadium, where visiting fans traditionally congregate, late in the first-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castleford Tigers beat Wakefield Trinity 16-4 at the Jungle last Thursday. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Earlier, a flare was thrown on to the pitch, from the away supporters’ end, as the players prepared for kick-off.

There were also claims of bottles being thrown among rival fans at the derby between Hull FC and Hull KR at MKM Stadium the following afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An RFL spokesman confirmed the governing body are “looking into” the disturbances. He said: “We are awaiting reports on incidents at both of these games.”