Crowd trouble probe: RFL 'looking into' events at Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC v Hull KR
The RFL are investigating crowd disturbances at two Betfred Super League fixtures over Easter.
There were allegations of spectators fighting and throwing drinks during Wakefield Trinity’s away defeat to Castleford Tigers last Thursday.
Stewards moved into the terracing at the railway end of the stadium, where visiting fans traditionally congregate, late in the first-half.
Earlier, a flare was thrown on to the pitch, from the away supporters’ end, as the players prepared for kick-off.
There were also claims of bottles being thrown among rival fans at the derby between Hull FC and Hull KR at MKM Stadium the following afternoon.
An RFL spokesman confirmed the governing body are “looking into” the disturbances. He said: “We are awaiting reports on incidents at both of these games.”
The Easter fixtures attracted a total attendance of 83,357 spectators, which is a record for a six-game Super League round.