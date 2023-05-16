Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Ex-Leeds Rhinos assistant-boss Ryan Carr handed key role after NRL club St George-Illawarra Dragons axe coach

Former Leeds Rhinos assistant-coach Ryan Carr has taken temporary charge at an NRL club.

By Peter Smith
Published 16th May 2023, 09:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 09:40 BST

Carr was appointed interim-coach of St George-Illawarra Dragons this morning, after the sacking of Anthony Griffin.

St George are second from bottom in the NRL with just two wins from the opening 10 rounds.

The club say Carr has taken the hot seat while they “continue assessing head coaching candidates for the 2024 season”.

Ryan Carr during his time at Leeds in 2019. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.Ryan Carr during his time at Leeds in 2019. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.
Australian Carr was on Leeds’ coaching staff in 2019 when he was also team boss at Featherstone Rovers.

He left England after just one year to join the backroom roster at Parramatta Eels and moved to Dragons as assistant-coach ahead of this season.

Carr, who was also part of France’s World Cup staff last autumn, is one of a host of ex-Rhinos coaches in the NRL.

Richard Agar, who was coach during Ryan Carr's time with Leeds, is now an assistant at New Zealand Warriors. Picture by Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz/SWpix.com 2023.Richard Agar, who was coach during Ryan Carr's time with Leeds, is now an assistant at New Zealand Warriors. Picture by Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz/SWpix.com 2023.
Dave Furner, who had a brief spell as Leeds boss in 2019, is now an assistant-coach at Wests Tigers and Richard Agar, who succeeded him, joined New Zealand Warriors this term in a similar role.

Brian McDermott, who won four Super League titles during his time as Rhinos coach from 2011-2018 and was Featherstone last year, joined Newcastle Knights as an assistant in pre-season.

