Ex-Leeds Rhinos assistant-boss Ryan Carr handed key role after NRL club St George-Illawarra Dragons axe coach
Former Leeds Rhinos assistant-coach Ryan Carr has taken temporary charge at an NRL club.
Carr was appointed interim-coach of St George-Illawarra Dragons this morning, after the sacking of Anthony Griffin.
St George are second from bottom in the NRL with just two wins from the opening 10 rounds.
The club say Carr has taken the hot seat while they “continue assessing head coaching candidates for the 2024 season”.
Australian Carr was on Leeds’ coaching staff in 2019 when he was also team boss at Featherstone Rovers.
He left England after just one year to join the backroom roster at Parramatta Eels and moved to Dragons as assistant-coach ahead of this season.
Carr, who was also part of France’s World Cup staff last autumn, is one of a host of ex-Rhinos coaches in the NRL.
Dave Furner, who had a brief spell as Leeds boss in 2019, is now an assistant-coach at Wests Tigers and Richard Agar, who succeeded him, joined New Zealand Warriors this term in a similar role.
Brian McDermott, who won four Super League titles during his time as Rhinos coach from 2011-2018 and was Featherstone last year, joined Newcastle Knights as an assistant in pre-season.