The Fiji-born winger or full-back joined Tigers’ scholarship from the Kippax community club three years ago and has made four first-team appearances, including as a substitute against Leeds Rhinos on Monday.
Qareqare, who scored a try with his first touch just 44 seconds into his debut against Hull last June, said: “I’ve been here at Cas with the scholarship and academy and made my way into the first team.
“It has been home ever since I was a young boy.
“It’s the place I’ve always wanted to be and being in the first team is a great feeling.”
Of whether his future lies at full-back or wing, Qareqare - who is still at school - said: “I’m happy to play in both positions.
“With me playing full-back too, I can try to increase my expertise on the field.
“Niall Evalds [Tigers’ number one] really helped me during pre-season, as has Greg Eden and all the other wingers.”
Tigers coach Lee Radford enthused: “I am really pleased for both Jason and the Tigers that he has extended his stay with us.
“With his athleticism and age, I think there is real scope to develop Jason as a player and see him achieve his full potential.”