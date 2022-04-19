New deal for Castleford Tigers youngster Jason Qareqare

Eighteen-year-old Jason Qareqare has signed a two-year contract extension which will keep him at Castleford Tigers until the end of at 2024.

By Peter Smith
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 6:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 6:14 pm

The Fiji-born winger or full-back joined Tigers’ scholarship from the Kippax community club three years ago and has made four first-team appearances, including as a substitute against Leeds Rhinos on Monday.

Qareqare, who scored a try with his first touch just 44 seconds into his debut against Hull last June, said: “I’ve been here at Cas with the scholarship and academy and made my way into the first team.

“It has been home ever since I was a young boy.

Jason Qareqare. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It’s the place I’ve always wanted to be and being in the first team is a great feeling.”

Of whether his future lies at full-back or wing, Qareqare - who is still at school - said: “I’m happy to play in both positions.

“With me playing full-back too, I can try to increase my expertise on the field.

Niall Evalds [Tigers’ number one] really helped me during pre-season, as has Greg Eden and all the other wingers.”

Tigers coach Lee Radford enthused: “I am really pleased for both Jason and the Tigers that he has extended his stay with us.

“With his athleticism and age, I think there is real scope to develop Jason as a player and see him achieve his full potential.”

