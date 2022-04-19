The Fiji-born winger or full-back joined Tigers’ scholarship from the Kippax community club three years ago and has made four first-team appearances, including as a substitute against Leeds Rhinos on Monday.

Qareqare, who scored a try with his first touch just 44 seconds into his debut against Hull last June, said: “I’ve been here at Cas with the scholarship and academy and made my way into the first team.

“It has been home ever since I was a young boy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Qareqare. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It’s the place I’ve always wanted to be and being in the first team is a great feeling.”

Of whether his future lies at full-back or wing, Qareqare - who is still at school - said: “I’m happy to play in both positions.

“With me playing full-back too, I can try to increase my expertise on the field.

“Niall Evalds [Tigers’ number one] really helped me during pre-season, as has Greg Eden and all the other wingers.”

Tigers coach Lee Radford enthused: “I am really pleased for both Jason and the Tigers that he has extended his stay with us.