Castleford Tigers coach Lee Radford was happy with the Easter Monday win over Leeds Rhinos but know his side will have to play better to beat Super League pacesetters St Helens next time out. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

It was Tigers’ third-successive victory in Betfred Super League, just three days after a 34-4 win at their other near-neighbours Wakefield Trinity.

Radford described it as “an awful game to watch”, but reflected: “In a strange way, the messiness of what we produced probably makes the win at the end a bit more gratifying.”

He said: “I thought we’d lost that game four times over, the amount of opportunities we gave them, but it had an Easter Monday feel to it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Watts' try was the 'killer' blow for Leeds Rhinos according to Castleford Tigers coach Lee Radford. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“The intensity of the game, decision-making and skill and execution were all really slack, but we defended well - I thought that was a positive.

“They got a try from a kick and the last one was a disappointing one to concede, but it was a four-day-turnaround performance.”

Radford denied his team became complacent after taking an 8-0 lead inside 20 minutes, but felt Rhinos were revived by a try on the last play of the first half.

“We go in 8-0 at half-time and we’d be in a lot better place,” he said.

Forwrad Joe Westerman salutes the Castleford Tigers crowd after the Easter Monday win over Leeds Rhinos at The Jungle. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We went in at half-time and we were winning, we knew it would be a flat performance and you have to try and manufacture some energy from somewhere.

“I felt we did that defensively and came up with a special play, Liam Watts’ try, to kill it off.”

Tigers face leaders and defending champions St Helens at the Jungle on Friday and Radford knows a much-improved performance will be needed.

Radford said: “To get the result is big, particularly at this time of year. We are teetering on the edge of the [top] six now, we are there or thereabouts, but we have to sharpen our focus for Friday night because that is the acid test.