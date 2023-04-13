News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Search for mum and two children, 11 and 10, last seen at hotel
36 minutes ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
50 minutes ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
1 hour ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
3 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
3 hours ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation

Morgan Gannon the star attraction for Leeds Rhinos reserves' Headingley return v Hull FC

Leeds Rhinos reserves will make a rare appearance at Headingley on Friday as part of a double-header against Hull FC.

By Peter Smith
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read

Leeds Rhinos reserves will make a rare appearance at Headingley on Friday as part of a double-header against Hull FC.

The two second-strings feature in a curtain-raiser to the Betfred Super League clash, with the reserves’ game kicking off at 5.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rhinos had big wins in their opening two matches, beating Bradford Bulls 48-0 and Castleford Tigers 46-10, both at Stanningley, but their fixture away to Hull KR two weeks ago was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Rhinos' academy and reserves coach Tony Smith. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.Rhinos' academy and reserves coach Tony Smith. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.
Rhinos' academy and reserves coach Tony Smith. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.
Read More
Read more: 'Our own worst enemy': Leeds Rhinos women's ace makes 'right some wro...

First team forward Morgan Gannon is set to make his first appearance since suffering concussion seven weeks ago and coach Tony Smith said: “It will be great to get back playing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is an added bonus we are going to get to play in front of the Rhinos fans. We’re looking forward to it.

“It is a great place, Headingley. I have only experienced it as an opposition player, but I know how good it is and how vocal the fans are.

Morgan Gannon is due to get some game time for Rhinos' reserves. Picture by Steve Riding.Morgan Gannon is due to get some game time for Rhinos' reserves. Picture by Steve Riding.
Morgan Gannon is due to get some game time for Rhinos' reserves. Picture by Steve Riding.

“Hopefully a few will turn out for the reserves game, especially in the second-half. It will be a great experience for some of the young lads who are going to play.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With almost 100 points scored in two matches, Smith - who coaches Rhinos’ reserves and academy - pledged an attacking style of rugby.

He said: “We like to play with the ball and work hard when we haven’t got it. The more we can do that, the easier the transition becomes for anyone who’s in the reserves and goes into the first team. We try to play a similar way to how the first team do.”

Related topics:Morgan GannonRhinosHull FCHeadingleyTONY SMITHSuper LeagueCastleford TigersHull KR