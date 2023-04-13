Leeds Rhinos reserves will make a rare appearance at Headingley on Friday as part of a double-header against Hull FC.

The two second-strings feature in a curtain-raiser to the Betfred Super League clash, with the reserves’ game kicking off at 5.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhinos had big wins in their opening two matches, beating Bradford Bulls 48-0 and Castleford Tigers 46-10, both at Stanningley, but their fixture away to Hull KR two weeks ago was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Rhinos' academy and reserves coach Tony Smith. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

First team forward Morgan Gannon is set to make his first appearance since suffering concussion seven weeks ago and coach Tony Smith said: “It will be great to get back playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is an added bonus we are going to get to play in front of the Rhinos fans. We’re looking forward to it.

“It is a great place, Headingley. I have only experienced it as an opposition player, but I know how good it is and how vocal the fans are.

Morgan Gannon is due to get some game time for Rhinos' reserves. Picture by Steve Riding.

“Hopefully a few will turn out for the reserves game, especially in the second-half. It will be a great experience for some of the young lads who are going to play.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With almost 100 points scored in two matches, Smith - who coaches Rhinos’ reserves and academy - pledged an attacking style of rugby.