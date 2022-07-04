Mick Crane: Leeds Rhinos mourn former Challenge Cup winner who also played for Hull FC and Hull KR

Leeds Rhinos are mourning their former Challenge Cup winner Mick Crane, who died at the weekend.

By Peter Smith
Monday, 4th July 2022, 9:38 am

Crane was loose-forward for Leeds in their 14-12 win over St Helens at Wembley in 1978, when the Loiners hit back to retain the trophy after trailing 10-0 and 12-5.

Leeds paid Hull a then-record £12,000 for Crane who made his debut as a substitute in a 16-5 defeat at Widnes on December 17, 1977. He scored the first of his 14 tries, from 51 appearances, in the Boxing Day win over Wakefield Trinity at Headingley and was a key member of Leeds’ Challenge Cup squad, crossing in the first and second rounds.

A strong tackler, Crane was best known for his mesmerising handling skills and maverick nature. Having made his Hull debut in 1970, he was sold to Leeds after failing to turn up for a game at Wigan.

Mick Crane, left, lifts the Challenge Cup at Wembley in 1978, along with teammate Kevin Dick. Picture by Steve Riding.

He played in the drawn 1982 Challenge Cup final and the replay win over Widnes, earned a Championship medal the following season and collected two Yorkshire Cup victories, being named man of the match against Castleford in 1983.

