Dyl, a centre, is ninth on Leeds’ list of all-time appearances, with 434 from 1970-83 and 1984-85 and the club’s eighth-highest try scorer, with 193.

A Rhinos statement said: "It is with much regret the club can confirm that Hall of Fame member Les Dyl has passed away after a period of ill health.

"Les enjoyed an incredible career at Headingley and created highlights galore."

Les Dyl passes during Leeds' win over St Helens at Wembley in 1978. Picture by Steve Riding.

Born in Castleford on December 1, 1952, Dyl made his debut as a 17-year-old in a win away to Batley in 1970, replacing John Atkinson who was to be his winger in one of rugby league’s great three-quarter partnerships.

A stalwart for the club for the next decade and a half, Dyl was at the centre, literally, of an outstanding era for Leeds, winning every domestic honour.

He played in the club’s 1972 Championship-winning side and was a Challenge Cup winner in 1977 and 1978 (see the video attached to this article).

Dyl also played in Leeds’ 1975 and 1979 Premiership successes, won the Yorkshire Cup five times (1972, 73, 75, 76 and 79) and the JP Trophy in the 1972-73 season.

At international level, he featured 13 times for England and earned 11 Great Britain caps, playing on three tours Down Under.

Dyl was famed for his speed and strength, but also boasted outstanding footwork and passing ability which set up countless tries for Atkinson on Leeds’ left-flank.

He was a try scorer at Wembley in 1977 and in three of his Yorkshire Cup victories.

He retired in 1983 to run a bar in Benidorm, but made a brief comeback the following year.