Simpson, a product of the Kippax community club, was drafted into Rhinos’ full-time group at the start of pre-season, last November, when Corey Hall’s move to Wakefield Trinity created a vacancy.

A lifelong Rhinos fan, he was named in the initial 21-man squad for tonight’s visit of Betfred Super League leaders St Helens, but is instead set to play for the under-18s against Hull KR in an academy curtain-raiser, Jones-Buchanan, though, insisted Simpson’s time in the senior side will come.

“I don’t think he is a million miles off,” said the caretaker-boss.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos prospect Max Simpson. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“He is unbelievable, I think we recognise him as a real potential star for the future.

“His strength really shines and also his decision-making and aptitude.

“When you put a young boy in, usually they take a bit of time – even years – to consistently make good decisions, especially on an edge when you are getting shapes thrown at you, but he seems to pick up and learn really quickly.

“He excels a lot quicker than most, so that gives you a lot of confidence that, as and when the need arises, you can put somebody like him in with a great deal or trust and belief he is going to go and do a job.”

Jones-Buchanan admitted: “I wish we were in a position where, if the opportunity presented itself, we could throw him in and understand that the other 16 players would be able to look after him.”

But, with Leeds having won only once this year and facing a battle to pull away from the relegation zone, he accepted it is not a good time to cast young players in at the deep end.

“Where we are at the minute, we have to play it a bit safer,” he said.

“But he is absolutely going to be one to look at in the not too distant future.”