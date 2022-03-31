Gatus has scored six tries in just two academy games this season and will be looking to continue his remarkable strike rate when Rhinos under-18s take on Hull KR at Headingley on Friday (5.45pm) in a curtain-raiser to the Betfred Super League clash between Leeds and St Helens.

The former Siddal youngster touched down four times in a 58-8 defeat of Newcastle Thunder and bagged a brace when Rhinos won 30-16 at Warrington Wolves last weekend. He has also scored once in two reserves fixtures.

“He stood up really well last year for us and he has gone about his business really well,” academy coach Chev Walker said.

Will Gatus, left, has been in eye-catching form for Rhinos under-18s this year. Picture by Craig Hawkhead Photography/Leeds Rhinos.

“We had some harsh words at the beginning of pre-season, he came back a bit out of shape, but he has knuckled down and is reaping the rewards for it now.

The back-to-back victories aren’t what has pleased Walker the most from Rhinos’ start to the campaign. He said: “We’ve had two good wins, but I am not really looking for results.

“I am a strong believer they are a by-product of doing the right things in training.

“They seem to be getting a really good understanding of what works and what doesn’t work and their effort has been outstanding.

Chev Walker. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“That is what has got them the wins, the fact they are learning and getting better every week.

“I am proud of them in that sense. I know there’s going to be times when we take a backwards step, but that’s learning in itself.

“I am trying to teach them not to get complacent and to have that winning edge, where no matter how many times you win, you don’t get complacent - you have to work for everything.”

Walker was this week named Yorkshire coach for this season’s three-match academy Origin series, which will be played in May, June and July.

He said: “As a young coach, part of my development is trying to climb the ladder towards the end goal of becoming a head coach.

“It is a step in the right direction and a bit of a reward for working hard, but I can’t do it without the opportunities I have been given and the staff and players I’ve got around me at Leeds. My recognition is a reflection of them as well.”