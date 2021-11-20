Corey Hall in pre-season action for Rhinos against Huddersfield this year. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Hall made three senior appearances for Rhinos after joining them from Wigan Warriors on a three-year deal ahead of the 2020 season.

He was a substitute for Rhinos twice towards the end of his first season at the club and made his only start in a Betfred Super League defeat by Castleford Tigers at St Helens in April.

His final first team call up was as an unused substitute at home to Wigan the following week, but he had a spell on loan at York City Knights later in the campaign.

Corey Hall training with Rhinos in May. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos/SWpix.com.

Hall was awarded Rhinos' number 28 jersey last week, but - with Harry Newman, Liam Sutcliffe, Jack Broadbent and Tom Briscoe ahead of him in the queue for places in the centres - his prospects of regular rugby at Leeds were limited.

The Sheffield-born 19-year-old - who had a spell on Trinity's scholarship in 2018 before joining Wigan - has signed a two-year contract with his new club and said: “I’m very excited to be back where I first started my professional career.

“I really appreciate being given the opportunity to come back and develop as a player under the coaching staff and I look forward to giving 100 per cent in pre-season.

“I strongly believe I have a good opportunity and that will be my driving force, to make sure I get the chance off Willie [Poching, Trinity's coach].”

Poching added: “It is fantastic we are able to bring Corey to the club where he first started.

"To attract and recruit such a young English talent is something we, as a club, are very proud to able to do.

“I’m excited to see him slot into our centre competition and challenge for a spot and I look forward to seeing his development over the next couple of seasons.”

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington insisted Hall “leaves with our best wishes”.

He said: "He has been a model young professional in his time at the Rhinos and unfortunately his opportunities have been limited due to the disruptions to the game over the last two years.

"However, he has always given all his effort in training and we look forward to seeing him continue his development at Trinity.”