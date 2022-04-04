Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity both avoided charges, but Castleford Tigers forward George Lawler is facing a three-match lay-off.

Lawler was charged with a grade C dangerous throw in Castleford's win over Toulouse Olympique last Friday.

The three-game penalty notice means he will miss this Friday's Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-final at his previous club Hull KR and the Easter derbies away to Wakefield Trinity and home against Rhinos.

George Lawler scores for Tigers in their Challenge Cuo win at Leeds. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos' Liam Sutcliffe received a caution for a dangerous throw in last weekend's defeat by St Helens, but was not suspended.

Rhinos' next game, at home to Huddersfield Giants on Thursday, April 14, will be the first time this year they have not had any players unavailable through suspension.

Saints' Curtis Sironen received a zero-match penalty notice after being charged with a grade A high tackle at Leeds.

Hull KR's Sam Wood received a zero-game penalty notice for a grade A late Hit on a passer against Warrington Wolves.

Hull's Jake Connor was cautioned for 'other contrary behaviour' against Wigan Warriors.