A three-match losing run in all competitions has left them out of the Challenge Cup and facing a relegation battle. So where is their next victory coming from? Here’s who they face in the next four rounds.

Round eight. Thursday, April 14: Home v Huddersfield Giants (8pm).

Last 10 meetings: Rhinos won six, Giants won three, one draw.

Without a win soon, Rhinos could find the season running away from them - as Tommy Makinson did in St Helens' win at Headingley last week. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Form this season: Huddersfield have won five of their seven league fixtures so far and are third in the table.

Given their woeful results at Headingley and Giants’ better form, the visitors will be strong favourites. Leeds’ longer turnaround might help them, though.

Prediction: Giants win.

Round nine. Monday, April 18: Away v Castleford Tigers (3pm).

After Tigers' big Cup win over Rhinos last month, the teams meet agianst on Easter Monday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Last 10 meetings: Rhinos won five, Tigers won five.

Form this season: Tigers are third from bottom in the table, with two wins in seven rounds.

Tigers are improving and after their big Challenge Cup win last month, they’ll be confident of inflicting more misery on their fierce rivals.

Prediction: Tigers win.

Brad Dwyer scores for Rhinos against Toulouse in 2018. Picture by Steve Riding.

Round 10. Friday, April 22. Home v Toulouse Olympique (8pm).

Rhinos won the only previous meeting, in the 2019 middle-eights.

Form this season: Toulouse have lost six of their seven league matches, their one win being at home to table-topping St Helens.

This is shaping up as a must-win for both teams, but Leeds will be the side under most pressure. Rhinos have a much better squad than Toulouse and should win. They are in real trouble if they don’t.

Prediction: Rhinos win.

Round 11. Friday, April 29. Home v Hull KR (8pm).

Last 10 meetings: Rhinos won six, Rovers won four.

Form this season: Hull KR are eighth in the table, with three wins.

This is the sort of game Leeds must win to pull clear of danger. They could have some key players back and will be hoping Rovers have a Cup semi-final the following weekend as a distraction.

Prediction: Rhinos win.