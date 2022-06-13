Trinity's Mason Lino was handed a one-game penalty notice for a grade B high tackle in Sunday's win over Warrington Wolves.

The ban means the Samoan half-back will miss Saturday's mid-season international between Combined Nations All Stars and England, but is available for Trinity's next game, away to Salford Red Devils on Sunday, June 26.

The same applies to Salford's Tim Lafai, another Samoan, who received a one-match suspension for a grade B 'late hit off the ball' against Wigan.

Mason Lino on the attack in Trinity's win over Warrington. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com,

No Leeds Rhinos or Castleford Tigers players were charged following last weekend's games.

The other five players, who were all charged with grade A offences, received zero-game penalty notices, meaning they avoided a ban.