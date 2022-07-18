Rhinos forward Sam Walters escaped a ban after being charged by the RFL's match review panel with a grade A careless high tackle during last Saturday's defeat at Toulouse Olympique.

Walters' previous good record and the fact the ball carrier dipped into the tackle meant he received a zero-game penalty notice.

Centre Harry Newman is available for Thursday’s visit of Wigan Warriors after serving a three-match ban and Muizz Mustapha has completed his five-game suspension following a red card playing for Rhinos reserves at the end of May.

Cheyse Blair in action for Tigers during last Saturday's win over Warrington. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Tom Holroyd still has four games to serve of a 10-match suspension after being sent-off playing on dual-registration for Bradford Bulls the same month.

Another prop, Zane Tetevano, is three games into a five-match stand-down for a dismissal against St Helens in June.

Cheyse Blair will miss Tigers' next two matches.

Sam Walters, who was charged over a high tackle in Leeds' defeat at Toulouse. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Other charges issued by the match review panel are:

Jack Welsby (St Helens, grade A late hit on passer) - zero-match penalty notice.

Sione Mata'utia (St Helens, grade C other contrary behaviour - lifting injured player) - three-match penalty notice.

Morgan Knowles (St Helens, grade A late hit on passer) - one-match penalty notice.

Sam Luckley (Salford Red Devils, grade B intentional trip) - one-match penalty notice.

