Rhinos forward Sam Walters escaped a ban after being charged by the RFL's match review panel with a grade A careless high tackle during last Saturday's defeat at Toulouse Olympique.
Walters' previous good record and the fact the ball carrier dipped into the tackle meant he received a zero-game penalty notice.
Centre Harry Newman is available for Thursday’s visit of Wigan Warriors after serving a three-match ban and Muizz Mustapha has completed his five-game suspension following a red card playing for Rhinos reserves at the end of May.
Tom Holroyd still has four games to serve of a 10-match suspension after being sent-off playing on dual-registration for Bradford Bulls the same month.
Another prop, Zane Tetevano, is three games into a five-match stand-down for a dismissal against St Helens in June.
Cheyse Blair will miss Tigers' next two matches.
Read More
Other charges issued by the match review panel are:
Jack Welsby (St Helens, grade A late hit on passer) - zero-match penalty notice.
Sione Mata'utia (St Helens, grade C other contrary behaviour - lifting injured player) - three-match penalty notice.
Morgan Knowles (St Helens, grade A late hit on passer) - one-match penalty notice.
Sam Luckley (Salford Red Devils, grade B intentional trip) - one-match penalty notice.
Caution:
Thomas Mikaele (Warrington Wolves, dangerous contact - drop tackle.