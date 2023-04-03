There were no charges from the fixtures involving Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity.

Matty English – of Huddersfield Giants, who visit Rhinos on Sunday – was charged with grade A dangerous contact against Salford Red Devils, but faces no further action.

The other five charges were all issued to Wigan Warriors players following their win at Leigh Leopards.

Wigan Warriors' Willie Isa. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Willie Isa received a one-match penalty notice for grade B dangerous contact and Kaide Ellis, Brad O’Neill and Jake Wardle were all fined £250 for a similar offence.