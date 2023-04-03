News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins
30 minutes ago Coco, Europe’s oldest chimp, turns 58
1 hour ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
2 hours ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
3 hours ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
3 hours ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million

Match review panel issue six charges from latest Super League round

The RFL’s match review panel have issued six charges from the latest round of Betfred Super League games.

By Peter Smith
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 13:26 BST

There were no charges from the fixtures involving Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity.

Matty English – of Huddersfield Giants, who visit Rhinos on Sunday – was charged with grade A dangerous contact against Salford Red Devils, but faces no further action.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The other five charges were all issued to Wigan Warriors players following their win at Leigh Leopards.

Wigan Warriors' Willie Isa. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.
Wigan Warriors' Willie Isa. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.
Wigan Warriors' Willie Isa. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Willie Isa received a one-match penalty notice for grade B dangerous contact and Kaide Ellis, Brad O’Neill and Jake Wardle were all fined £250 for a similar offence.

No further action was taken against O’Neill for grade A dangerous contact.

Super LeagueRFLRhinosLeeds RhinosSalford Red DevilsCastleford TigersWakefield Trinity