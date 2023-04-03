Match review panel issue six charges from latest Super League round
The RFL’s match review panel have issued six charges from the latest round of Betfred Super League games.
There were no charges from the fixtures involving Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity.
Matty English – of Huddersfield Giants, who visit Rhinos on Sunday – was charged with grade A dangerous contact against Salford Red Devils, but faces no further action.
The other five charges were all issued to Wigan Warriors players following their win at Leigh Leopards.
Willie Isa received a one-match penalty notice for grade B dangerous contact and Kaide Ellis, Brad O’Neill and Jake Wardle were all fined £250 for a similar offence.
No further action was taken against O’Neill for grade A dangerous contact.