Eight players have been banned and another two are facing a suspension when they appear before a disciplinary tribunal.

Hull FC’s Mitieli Vulikjapani and Kane Evans will both miss their sides’ showdown with Leeds Rhinos at Headingley on Friday following offences in the Easter derby defeat to Hull KR.

Rhinos’ Richie Myler was not charged over his sin-binning, for an alleged high tackle, in last Sunday’s win over Huddersfield Giants.

Joe Westerman was sin-binned during Tigers' win over Wakefield. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Castleford Tigers’ Joe Westerman is set to sit out Thursday’s game at Salford Red Devils. He received a one-match penalty notice after being sin-binned for a trip in last week’s derby defeat of Wakefield Trinity. He was fined £250 for grade A dangerous contact in the same game.

Gil Dudson could be banned for four to six games after being charged with grade E striking in Warrington Wolves’ win at Catalans Dragons.

Dudson, who was sent-off, will face a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday, as will St Helens’ Morgan Knowles who is accused of grade D dangerous contact against Wigan Warriors.

Kane Evans will miss Hull FC's visit to Leeds Rhinos on Friday. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

The full list of charges from Super League round eight is:

Gill Dudson (Warrington Wolves, grade E punching) - refer to tribunal.

Joe Philbin (Warrington, grade D dangerous contact) - two-match penalty notice and £250

fine.

Warrington's Gil Dudson faces a disciplinary hearing. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Morgan Knowles (St Helens, grade D dangerous contact) - refer to tribunal.

Sione Mata’utia (St Helens, grade A dangerous contact) - £250 fine.

Sauaso Sue (Hull KR, grade c dangerous throw) - two-match penalty notice.

James Batchelor (Hull KR, grade C dangerous contact) - one-match penalty notice.

Rhys Kennedy (Hull KR, grade A dangerous contact) - no further action.

Mitieli Vulikjapani (Hull FC, grade C dangerous throw) - one-match penalty notice.

Kane Evans (Hull FC, grade B dangerous contact) - one-match penalty notice.

Morgan Smithies (Wigan Warriors, grade B dangerous contact) - one-match penalty notice.

Joe Westerman (Castleford Tigers, grade B trip) - one-match penalty notice.

Joe Westerman (Castleford, grade A dangerous contact) - £250 fine.

Ava Seumanufagai (Leigh Leopards, grade B dangerous contact) - one-match penalty notice.

Robbie Mulhern (Leigh, grade B dangerous contact) - £250 fine.

Zak Hardaker (Leigh, grade B trip) - £250 fine.

John Asiata (Leigh, grade A strikes) - no further action.

Cautions (all for other contrary behaviour):

