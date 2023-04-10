McDonnell, an off-season signing from Wigan Warriors, made a vital try-saving tackle on Kevin Naiqama late in the first-half of last Sunday’s 18-17 win over Huddersfield Giants and scored the touchdown which began Rhinos’ fightback after the break.

The 23-year-old England Knights and Ireland international spent most of last season on loan at Championship Grand Final winners Leigh and played just six times in Super League with Wigan.

“He has played six games in a row now. I don’t think he played two in a row prior to that in his time at Wigan,” Smith said.

James McDonnell bursts past Tui Lolohea to score for Rhinos against Giants. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I’d seen old footage of him playing academy, some playing reserves and some of him playing at Leigh and a couple of games he played in Super League.

“I saw enough there to have a chat to him and he is a very good human, with humble confidence.

“He believes in himself and so do I. He’s a really good young bloke, a team player. He found a few moments [against Giants] that had an impact on the scoreboard, but at other times he has been happy to keep out of the way and let the others carry the ball too.

“He’s one of those kids who’ll do anything for the team and someone we’ll be hoping is here long-term.”

James McDonnell is congratulated by Blake Austin, Harry Newman and Nene Macdonald after his try against Huddersfield. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The Leeds coach was also pleased with Nene Macdonald’s return to the side after he missed the previous game, at Hull KR, with a calf muscle injury.

Macdonald, who played alongside McDonnell at Leigh last year, is fasting during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which means he can’t eat or drink during daylight hours.

“He had a big contribution,” Smith - who coached Macdonald at Australian club Norths Devils - said.

Nene Macdonald gets to grips with Giants' Esan Marsters. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“I have watched Nene play a lot of games over the years and he is a difference-maker with his ball carry.

“It’s particularly difficult at the moment with the fasting. I respect his life choice there and doing the right thing by his faith.

“The boys back him, he played a strong game against Catalans the other week and then again [on Sunday].