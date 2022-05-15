Mark Kheirallah scores a hat-trick as leaders Featherstone Rovers power past hosts Dewsbury Rams

Morgan Smith chipped in with two tries, with Ben Hellewell, Jesse Sene-Lefao and Ryley Jacks also crossing, Craig Hall adding seven conversions for Brian McDermott’s unbeaten side.

Dewsbury replied with tries from Samy Kibula, Aiden McGowan (2), Davey Dixon and Jordan Schofield, as Fev went three points clear of Leigh at the top.

Paul Sykes kicked three conversions.

York City Knights and Halifax Panthers were derby winners in the Championship.

York emerged 20-6 winners at Odsal against Bradford Bulls.

A Chris Clarkson try was the only score in a tight opening 40 minutes.

Hooker Will Jubb added a second try for the visitors, before Brendan O’Hagan and Danny Kirmond crossed, the latter two converted by Jamie Ellis. The Bulls grabbed a late consolation try via Elliot Hall, converted by Dec Patton.

Halifax ran in seven tries - Ben Tibbs grabbing a hat-trick - in their 38-14 victory over Sheffield Eagles.

In League 1, Wayne Reittie rans in two tries but Hunslet suffered a 28-16 home defeat to Swinton Lions.

Jack Render also crossed for the hosts, Sanderson booting two conversions.

Doncaster produced a stunning second-half display to leave London Skolars with a 44-12 win.

Unbeaten Keighley Cougars also benefitted from a good second-half in a 40-16 win over Rochdale Hornets.