Trinity have been bottom of Betfred Super League all season and were six points behind nearest rivals Tigers after the Magic Weekend at the start of June.

But coach Mark Applegarth’s side have won three of their four games since then and Castleford - who visit Hull FC on Saturday - are now just two points better off.

That margin will be wiped out if Wakefield win at 10th-placed Giants on Friday and with the bottom two set to meet next month, Trinity’s situation no longer looks hopeless.

Wins over Leeds, Salford and Wigan have given coach Mark Applegarth, pictured, confidence Trinity can avoid relegation. Picture by Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com.

More than 800 Wakefield fans - their biggest away following for six years - have bought tickets for the game at John Smith’s Stadium, reflecting the increasing sense of optimism around the club.

Applegarth, though, won’t let his players get ahead of themselves, pointing out: “We are still bottom of the league with a lot of work to do.”

The boss insisted: “We aren’t looking at [Castleford], we are just focussing on us and what we need to achieve.

“I am sure if you speak to Lasty [Tigers coach Andy Last], he will say the same. We have to make sure we take care of our end of business.”

Mason Lino is back in contention for Trinity's game at Huddersfield following a calf injury. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Applegarth stressed: “We know what we need to do and what standard we have to aim for. We are just going on that, not looking at anyone around us and making sure we put our best foot forward.”

Relegation seemed inevitable when 12-man Leigh Leopards extended Wakefield’s losing run this season to 14 games in Newcastle, but they have been a different team since then.

“As that losing streak goes on, pressure grows and people go into their shell,” Applegarth reflected.

“It is a test of character and in terms of what has changed, we have got some quality bodies back and there has been a lot of hard work put in.

Trinity's Will Dagger lands the golden-point drop goal which beat Wigan and moved Wakefield to within two points of second-bottom Castleford Tigers. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“One thing I’ve said previously is everyone has turned up every day ready to train and they’ve not hidden away from it.

“We’ve worked hard on staying together and not trying to blame anyone else. Sometimes you’ve got to look in the mirror and shoulder a bit of responsibility, whether that’s me as head-coach, off-field staff or players.

“We have been working really hard on that and thankfully it has started to show on the field, but we have got to carry on and keep building that momentum.”

Applegarth will select from the 17 who beat stunned Wigan Warriors in golden-point extra-time last Friday, plus Mason Lino, Jack Croft, Joe Law and Isaac Shaw.

Giants are without Sebastine Ikahihifo and Harvey Livett who picked up injuries during last week’s shock victory at Super League leaders Catalans Dragons.

Long-term casualties Ashton Golding and Leroy Cudjoe are set to return, Joe Greenwood is also in contention and Esan Marsters, Jack Ashworth and Will Pryce could be recalled.

Huddersfield Giants: from Connor, McGillvary, Marsters, Naiqama, Bibby, Lolohea, Hill, Peats, Greenwood, McQueen, Yates, Golding, English, Wilson, Cudjoe, Russell, Halsall, Ashworth, Hewitt, Pryce, Milner.

Wakefield Trinity: from Jowitt, Lyne, Lineham, Lino, Battye, Hood, Whitbread, Ashurst, Pitts, Kay, Bowden, Atoni, Kershaw, Proctor, Langi, Bowes, Law, Dagger, Croft, Shaw, Fifita.