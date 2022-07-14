Leeds Rhinos sign Wakefield Trinity prop on short-term loan

The 21-year-old could make his debut in Saturday's game at Toulouse Olympique, when Rhinos will be without props Matt Prior, Zane Tetevano, Tom Holroyd and Muizz Mustapha through suspension.

The former Eastmoor Dragons amateur made his Super League debut for Trinity in 2020 and has featured six times this year, as well as having loan spells at York City Knights and Sheffield Eagles in the Betfred Championship.

He said: “The lads have been great in welcoming me into the Rhinos camp and I am looking forward to the challenge.

Yusuf Aydin in action for Trinity against Rhinos this season.Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

"Hopefully I can impress Rohan [Smith, Rhinos' coach] and get some minutes under my belt."

He added: "There is an opportunity for me here and I will be doing everything I can to make the most of it.