Major changes made in Leeds Rhinos' predicted starting 13 and bench v Huddersfield Giants
There are some important decisions to be made before Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith names his 17 for Sunday’s crucial game at Huddersfield Giants.
By Peter Smith
Published 25th Aug 2023, 16:35 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 17:07 BST
Smith will have to change a winning lineup after two players were injured during last week’s defeat of Warrington Wolves and another is away on paternity leave.
Stand-off is the most pressing issue, but there will also be a change in the second-row and potentially at centre and on the bench.
One senior player is back in contention following injury and a couple more are vying for a recall, alongside several rookies.
Here’s how Rhinos could line up.
1 / 5