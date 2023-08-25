There are some important decisions to be made before Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith names his 17 for Sunday’s crucial game at Huddersfield Giants.

Smith will have to change a winning lineup after two players were injured during last week’s defeat of Warrington Wolves and another is away on paternity leave.

Stand-off is the most pressing issue, but there will also be a change in the second-row and potentially at centre and on the bench.

One senior player is back in contention following injury and a couple more are vying for a recall, alongside several rookies.

Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

1 . Full-back: Luke Hooley Set for a third successive appearance, after impressing in the previous two.

2 . Wing: David Fusitu'a Scored a good try last week and will want to continue that form.

3 . Centre: Harry Newman Made his comeback as a substitute last week and an injury doubt elsewhere means he could start against his hometown club.