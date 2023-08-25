Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Major changes made in Leeds Rhinos' predicted starting 13 and bench v Huddersfield Giants

There are some important decisions to be made before Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith names his 17 for Sunday’s crucial game at Huddersfield Giants.
By Peter Smith
Published 25th Aug 2023, 16:35 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 17:07 BST

Smith will have to change a winning lineup after two players were injured during last week’s defeat of Warrington Wolves and another is away on paternity leave.

Stand-off is the most pressing issue, but there will also be a change in the second-row and potentially at centre and on the bench.

One senior player is back in contention following injury and a couple more are vying for a recall, alongside several rookies.

Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

Set for a third successive appearance, after impressing in the previous two.

1. Full-back: Luke Hooley

Set for a third successive appearance, after impressing in the previous two. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Scored a good try last week and will want to continue that form.

2. Wing: David Fusitu’a

Scored a good try last week and will want to continue that form. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Made his comeback as a substitute last week and an injury doubt elsewhere means he could start against his hometown club.

3. Centre: Harry Newman

Made his comeback as a substitute last week and an injury doubt elsewhere means he could start against his hometown club. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Nene Macdonald is on paternity leave in Australia, but Roberts has stepped in and done a solid job in previous games this term.

4. Centre: Luis Roberts

Nene Macdonald is on paternity leave in Australia, but Roberts has stepped in and done a solid job in previous games this term. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

